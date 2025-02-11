Waldo’s Chicken ‘n’ Beer now open in Auburn

BY LOGAN HURSTON

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — On Feb. 2, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer crossed the road and opened its doors at 1120 S College St in Auburn, which was previously the 19th Hole. Waldo’s pays tribute to the former restaurant by displaying an LED sign with its name near the bar area.

When you walk into Waldo’s, you’re greeted by memorabilia, including paintings from movies, music and television with something chicken-related accompanying them, such as a painting of Prince staring at a rooster, Kurt Cobain wearing chicken sunglasses and Bo Jackson holding a giant rubber chicken behind his shoulders in a parody of his famous Nike ad. Beside the paintings are a number of signs for Waldo’s various tap beer options.

The restaurant chain originated in Nashville in 2019 and has expanded to more than 24 restaurants.

“We have fun vibes and some of the best chicken you’ll ever eat,” said David Gadilhe, owner of the Auburn Waldo’s location. “Of course, we also have ice-cold draft beer and a lot of TVs that bring good energy along with great music.”

Both inside and outside, there are areas for guests to play corn hole while awaiting their food orders. The bar features an assortment assortment of beers along with cocktail options like their signature Tennessee Mule and Bourbon Lemonade, as well as spiked slushies like the Waldo-rita.

Everything at Waldo’s is made from scratch. Each of the sauces is made by hand every day. Waldo’s cooks chicken in two ways, southern-fried or slow-roasted. Each item on the menu is made to order, so every meal comes out fresh and hot to the customer.

Some of the options on the menu include a three-piece chicken tender plate that comes with a side of fries, toast, coleslaw, choice of two sauces and a drink. They have a variety of sauces ranging from mild ranch and honey mustard to extremely hot buffalo sauce and habanero oil. They also feature a variety of chicken sandwiches, salads and plates of slow-roasted and fried chicken served with two sides and a cheddar biscuit. For sides, customers have the choice of French fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, potato wedges, tomato cucumber salad, white beans and collard greens.

Waldo’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Waldo’s is closed on Sunday.

Check out Waldo’s menu and options for catering at www.waldoschicken.com.