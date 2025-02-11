Opelika Book Festival offers chance to meet authors | Event to feature author stage, book fair, writer workshops and keynote address

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

OPELIKA — The second annual Opelika Book Festival will be held Feb. 22 at Opelika Public Library. Included in the festival will be a Local Author Fair, The Author Stage presented by Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, writing workshops and a keynote address by author Mary Kay Andrews.

The Local Author Fair will feature 70 local authors and provide them the opportunity to engage with the community while selling and signing their books.

“We started the Opelika Book Festival in 2023 to provide an opportunity to the many authors we have in this area to interact with the community in a way that is beneficial to both the authors and our patrons,” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. “We have an abundance of literary talent in the Auburn-Opelika area, but often did not have great attendance at events featuring local authors individually. This festival allows attendees to meet and interact with authors of multiple genres and areas of interest while also allowing the authors to network with each other.

“We have already seen substantial growth of the festival from year one to year two and hope that Opelika Book Festival continues to grow in the future.”

Author’s Stage

9 to 10 a.m.:

Melissa and Anna Ruth Gatlin

Melissa and Anna Ruth Gatlin will be making a presentation about their latest book, A Guide to Historic Opelika, Alabama: Homes, Churchesand People.

This is their second time writing together as a mother/daughter team. Their first book, A Guide to the Historic Jekyll Island Club, was published in 2021.

11 a.m. to 12 Noon:

Sam Hendrix

Sam Hendrix authored a history of the Auburn Church of Christ in 2015 and a biography of founding Veterinary Medicine Dean Dr. Charles Allen Cary in 2018 before publishing Auburn: A History in Street Names in 2023.

He is working on two additional local histories: a remembrance of the 1978 Kopper Kettle explosion and a history of Auburn’s College of Nursing.

1 to 2 p.m.: Virginia Wise

Virginia Wise is a Publishers Weekly bestselling author of inspirational romance published by Harlequin/Harper Collins, Kensington Books, Guideposts and Annie’s Fiction. A romantic at heart, she loves a happily ever after. Visit VirginiaWiseBooks.com to learn more.

3 to 4 p.m.: Roger Thurow

Roger Thurow was a reporter at The Wall Street Journal for thirty years, including twenty years as a foreign correspondent based in Europe and Africa. In 2003, he and Journal colleague Scott Kilman wrote a series of stories on famine in Africa that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting and earned honors from the United Nations.

Thurow and Kilman are authors of the book, ENOUGH: Why the World’s Poorest Starve in an Age of Plenty, which received Action Against Hunger’s Humanitarian Award and the 2009 Harry Chapin WhyHunger book award. Enough was also a finalist for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and for the New York Public Library Helen Bernstein Book Award.

In May 2012, Thurow published his second book, The Last Hunger Season: A Year in an African Farm Community on the Brink of Change. His third book, The First 1,000 Days: A Crucial Time for Mothers and Children – And the World, was published in May 2016.

Thurow’s most recent book, published in August 2024, is Against the Grain – How Farmers Around the Globe Are Transforming Agriculture to Nourish the World and Heal the Planet.

BOOK FAIR, MEET THE AUTHORS

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., authors will be at tables throughout the meeting spaces inside OPL to sell and sign their books. Participating authors include:

Abigail Turner & Deborah Hoffman

Aimee Hardy

Angel Merritt

Angela George

Angela Knotts Morse

Annie M. Cole

Barnard Sims

Beth Pellino-Dudzic

Bonnie G. Busbin

Brandi Clark

Brandy Anderson

Captain George E Krietemeyer

Carolyn Tyus

Christine Roberts

Cindy Criswell Ducker

D. D. Miles

Dean Bonner

Delesa Roberts

Devon Jeffers Valdes

Dr Christie Black-Murrell

Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap, Jr.

Elaina Roberts

Erick Wright

Evelyne M Bornier

Frazelma Lynn

Garrett Ashley

Jack Layfield

Jackie Nix

Jacqueline Elizabeth

Jamie Waggoner

Jared Gullage

Jassmine Riley

Jeremy Walden

Joe Taylor

John Evans

John M. Cunningham Jr. & Jack Cunningham

John Ryland

Julie Trettel

Katherine McKenzie

Katy Shelton

Kim Brooks

Kim Brown

Larry Edgar Ninas

Larynn Ford

Laura Murray

Laura Steltenpohl

Lee Rozelle

Lori Brown

Mady Colin-Flohr

Michael A. Rogers

Michael Wegner

MJ Mango

Monica McCollough

Morgan West

Nadia Rivers

Rebecca Albarado

Regina Ray

Samantha Santiago

Sed Green

Shani Dowdell

Shatara S. Clark

Shelley Justice

Stephanie Tarver

Susan Campbell

Susan Pope Sloan

Taminko Kelley

Tammie Barnett Hughley

Taylor Belich

Tiffany Ghigliotti

Tracey N. Adams

Waymon Johnson

William Ogden Haynes

Xavia Bree Alloway

Zenene Davis

Writing Workshops

Writing Workshops will be held at The Southside Center for the Arts across the street from Opelika Public Library. Registration is required.

10 to 11 a.m.:

From Passion to Profession: Making the Leap to Full-Time Writing

Join author Terah Shelton Harris in a workshop designed for aspiring writers ready to turn their passion into a career. In “From Passion to Profession,” Terah will share her personal journey from part-time writer to full-time author of Long After We Are Gone and One Summer in Savannah. She’ll delve into the pivotal moments of her career, including how she secured her literary agent and landed her first book deal. Whether you’re contemplating the leap to full-time writing or simply seeking insights into the publishing process, this workshop promises valuable advice and encouragement to help you navigate your own writing journey. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a successful author who has turned her dreams into reality!

Register for this workshop at: https://forms.gle/CoQgqfXGgQiVvhdC6.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Finding Your Tribe: Navigating the Search for Your Ideal Writing Group

Are you a writer looking for community and support? Join The Mystic Order of East Alabama Fiction Writers for an insightful discussion on how to find the writing group that’s right for you. Explore the benefits of joining a writing community and provide practical tips for identifying and connecting with fellow writers who share your passion and goals. Learn how to assess your needs, seek out diverse perspectives and create a collaborative environment that fosters creativity and growth. Whether you’re new to writing groups or seeking to enhance your current experience, this session will help you discover your perfect writing circle. Come ready to share your experiences and leave inspired to connect with fellow writers.

Register for this workshop at https://forms.gle/AGLgXLbWyxorYRwD6.

1 to 2 p.m.:

Shelf Appeal: Successfully Getting Your Books into Stores

Join experienced booksellers and librarians for an essential workshop on navigating the world of retail to get your books into stores. This workshop will provide practical tips on how to approach booksellers, build meaningful relationships and effectively pitch your work without being overbearing. Learn the art of crafting an engaging elevator pitch that captivates while respecting the busy lives of booksellers. This interactive session will include real-world examples, Q&A opportunities and expert advice on how to make your book stand out on the shelf. Whether you’re a seasoned author or just starting out, this workshop will equip you with the tools you need to confidently connect with stores and boost your book’s visibility.

Register for this workshop at https://forms.gle/ApFiVQPdDFvrVS6LA.

KEYNOTE ADDRESS

Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 32 novels including Hissy Fit, Savannah Blues and her latest book, Summers at the Saint. Her keynote will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a book signing. Tickets are not required for this event. All seating is first come, first served.

The Opelika Book Festival celebrates writers and readers and cultivates a literary cultural atmosphere in the community. The festival highlights the importance of literature in the community, presents free and low-cost events and develops original programming that is fun, smart, inclusive and collaborative.

Volunteers Needed

Register to volunteer at https://opelikabookfestival.com/volunteer.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information, visit www.opelikabookfestival.com.