County Commission tables subdivision approval, will review drainage concerns

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission heard from homeowners concerned about proposed new developments at its Feb. 10 meeting.

The commission discussed division of lots one and two at Avalon Acres, adjacent to Lee Roads 250 and 281, the discussion carrying over from the previous meeting. There are six lots in Commission District Four. Commissioners said owner Chris Head is allowed to do what he wants on the property as long as regulations are followed. Neighboring homeowner Cathy Colbert asked why the builder cut down trees without notifying surrounding residents and said the resulting mud is “awful” to deal with. There was concern from citizens about the potential of new homes to negatively impact the natural drainage. The Building Inspections department reviews such issues through complaints to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. County Engineer Justin Hardee said he would send staff out to review the area.

The Commission also voted to table approval for Quail Rise Subdivision until the next meeting on Feb. 24 to allow more discussion during a work session. The proposed subdivision, owned by JBS Developments, contains 25 lots adjacent to Lee Road 158 and Lee Road 252. A citizen requested information about the size of homes planned there. Neighboring landowner Tammy Burkman said her property gets flooded during rains due to beavers building dams along the creek. She said she’s concerned about future development there because half of one lot is marsh. Some lots have shared driveways. Hardee said the final plat meets the minimum requirements of regulations.

In other business, the Commission:

• Voted to reaccept Lee Roads 259, 260 and 277, which were vacated by adjacent property owners in 2017. The owner, Richard Newton, has pledged to do road construction on the 2.4 miles of dirt roads to get the roads back up to County specifications, including ditches and cross drains and 60-foot right-of-way cleared and stabilized. This would put them back on the maintenance schedule.

• Tabled consideration of proposed changes to the Lee County Health Department’s Environmental Fee Schedule. They announced a public hearing will happen at the next meeting. The LCHD now operates using a fee schedule adopted in 2004. Most fees will result in an increase, but some fees will be reduced. Most modified are food and onsite programs within the Environmental Division. LCHD wants to implement the new fees on April 1. Onsite sewage system fees have been restructures with multiple fees combined and no longer assigned based on arbitrary gallons per day usage. Hotel permitting fees have also been updated to remove an extra $4 permitting charge per room.

• Authorized reapplying for the 2025 Rebuild Alabama Act (RAA) Annual Grant program application. Lee County was awarded one grant in 2023 for a bridge project. They have applied for a new bridge replacement grant of $350,000 for Lee Road 318, which is regularly barricaded during heavy rains. If awarded, the highway department will budget approximately $275,000 in matching funds in the FY 2026 budget. Harvell said the 50-foot-long bridge was built in 1950 and carries approximately 700 vehicles per day. If approved, they would lift the bridge higher. Beavers have dammed up Turkey Creek, which feeds it. The dams have been dynamited before. Traffic is expected to double there over the next five years. Images of the bridge submerged under water were shared.

• Voted to change the speed limit to the recommended 25 mph from the current 35 mph of Lee Road 076, a District One dirt road that is 2.5 miles in length, in two sections split by a paved portion north of Lee Road 072.

• Approved a request from Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center for additional gravel to smooth out parking areas and address some minor drainage issues, as has happened in the past. The effort is expected to require a few loads of crusher run and two days of work.

• Discussed bulk routes, amnesty days and the total cost of solid waste services to better cover costs. “Right now, we are just doing things and aren’t really sure what it costs,” Commissioner Doug Cannon said. They will review in a work session at the next meeting in greater detail. Doing away with bulk pickups is expected to increase the amnesty program. Commissioners reported noticeable success in the recent amnesty effort.

• Entered into record a letter from John Marsh, co-founder of the Marsh Collective, expressing his concern for the proposed demolition of historic structures on Magazine Street. He said he and his wife have renovated more than 300 properties in downtown Opelika and helped to start over 60 businesses. However, Marsh did not speak at the meeting.

• Approved a request for educational reimbursement by Sheriff Jay Jones on behalf of Deputy Sheriff Tray McMeekin, who attends Faulkner University on a federal Stafford loan.

• Approved an application for an ABC Special Events License for Premium Pours, LLC. It would only be used on Feb. 27 at a venue in West Lee County.

• Gave first readings of openings announced for Board Vacancies. Richard Key will fill a 6-year term on the Board of Directors for the Smiths Station Water & Sewer Authority and Jasmine Stonebeck will serve a four-year term on the Board for the Cemetery Preservation Commission.

• Heard concerns from citizens about the need for better notification of cancelled Planning Commission meetings.

• Ratified and approved claims and procurement card transactions.