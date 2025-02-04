Sign-up now for 3rd Annual Aces Fore Austin charity golf scramble

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER
OPELIKA — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Aces Fore Austin Charity Golf Scramble, coming up Monday, May 19, at the Lakes Course at RTJ-Grand National.
This event is more than just a fun day on the greens — it’s a mission-driven tournament dedicated to raising awareness and research dollars to support families in Alabama and beyond affected by rare diseases.
Thanks to the generosity of the Auburn-Opelika community, the 2nd Annual Aces Fore Austin in 2024 raised and donated $32,000 to further critical research and aid to families navigating life with a rare disease.
The tournament is hosted by the Austin 1st Foundation Inc., 501(c) (3) non-profit public charity created in 2019 in memory of Austin Terling, who was born with a rare genetic brain condition to Auburn couple Anthony and Lindsey Terling. Despite facing immense challenges as a “medical zebra” living with a rare disease, 9-year-old Austin’s resilience and love left an enduring mark on all who knew him during his short life.
In the U.S., the FDA classifies rare diseases as something that affect fewer than 200,000 people. There are more than 6,000 known rare diseases that affect one in 10 Americans — including 400,000 Alabamians — and 90% of the conditions are not treatable with FDA-approved measures. Some rare diseases are not well characterized or defined, and very few specialized centers exist for diagnosis, management and research.
According to the National Institutes of Health:
- 1 in 2 patients diagnosed with a rare disease are children.
- Rare diseases impact more people than AIDs and cancer combined.
- 1 in 2 rare diseases don’t have a foundation or research support group.
The Austin 1st Foundation exists to raise awareness of rare diseases and to raise funding for research and services which support affected families.
How You Can Get Involved
Register to Golf: Gather your team and join us for a FUNdraising-filled day on the course. Register at www.austin1stfoundation.org/events.
Become a Sponsor: Gain visibility for your business while supporting a meaningful cause.
Donate: If you don’t golf but still want to contribute, consider a financial contribution or donate raffle or silent auction items valued at $75 or higher.
There are other ways to help support the Austin 1st Foundation, from purchasing a t-shirt to donating items for other fundraising efforts. Visit www.austin1stfoundation.org.