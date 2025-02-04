Changes to Auburn’s animal welfare ordinance on the horizon

CONTRIBUTED BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
AUBURN – Extreme weather and a husky puppy’s recent death put Auburn’s animal welfare ordinances in the spotlight at Tuesday’s city council meeting as members and city employees discussed updating what is currently on the books.
While Environmental Services Director Catrina Cook proposed no specifics, changes could come as soon as May after historic cold and alleged animal cruelty by a former Southern Union Community College student highlighted the issue.
Specifically, Cook said changes would be made to address issues specific to Auburn, make understanding the ordinance easier for individuals and create criteria making it easier to prove in a court of law.
“I think for us, is understanding that although Alabama law states certain things, the city comes in with a municipal ordinance and we build a framework on that so ours can be a little more detailed,” Cook said.
The city’s current ordinance, in particular, Section 4-9, requires owners to provide animals with humane shelter from heat, cold and other elements, adequate food and water and clean bedding.
Any potential changes to the city’s ordinance, which was last updated in 2013, would come after the state legislature passes new legislation governing animal welfare.
State Rep. Phillip Ensler (D-Montgomery) is currently the main sponsor for a potential bill that could tighten the interpretation of what qualifies as excessive tethering and adequate shelter. It is currently unclear when Ensler plans to propose such legislation at the 2025 session, which began on Jan. 5.
The discussion also highlighted that responsibility for animals’ welfare extends to wild or stray animals that are captured or trapped by humans. Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold recounted an incident that resulted in a hefty veterinarian bill after trying to help a stray cat.
“It’s discouraging to try and catch one and then find out it has a significant health issue and you wind up with a big bill,” Griswold said. “That happened to us. It turned out that it had to be euthanized. We tried to do the right thing and ended up killing the cat.”
In response, Cook urged Auburn residents to contact the Animal Control Division before capturing, trapping or caring for wild or stray animals to avoid being financially responsible for their care.
According to a 2023 report from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Alabama’s animal protection laws rank 49th in the nation, only behind North Dakota.
If you have concerns about an animal, you can contact Animal Control at 334-501-3090 during business hours or the Public Safety Non-Emergency Hotline at 501-3100 after business hours.
In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:
- The council announced two vacancies on the Commercial Development Authority. Those terms begin on March 16 and end on March 15, 2029. The council will make those appointments at its March 4 meeting.
- The council approved a special events retail ABC license for the B and B AU Advancement Event at Auburn University’s College of Nursing.
- The council approved a retail beer license for the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 1700 Opelika Road.
- The council approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Chicken Auburn North at 1212 Gatewood Drive, Unit B4.
- The council approved an agreement with Life Storage that requires the company to remove a billboard located at 2020 S. College St. once the current lease expires in 2028. That agreement is part of a pending annexation request.
- The council approved a $148,208 contract with SHI International to renew the city’s Rubrik backup and recovery services agreement for 15 months.
- The council approved a $52,397 contract with Stivers Ford Lincoln to purchase a 2025 Ford F-250 pickup truck for the Fire Department.
- The council accepted public easements from Orange Auburn III located at 345 S. College St. in the Heart of Auburn subdivision.
- The council appointed Anna Hovey to the Industrial Development Board. Her unexpired term begins immediately and ends on Oct. 9, 2028.
- The council voted to annex 4.4 acres located at 2020 S. College St. as part of the agreement with Life Storage to remove the existing billboard on the property in 2028.
- The council voted to vacate drainage and utility easements located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave. That vote authorizes Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch to execute a quitclaim deed and relinquish the property to the Industrial Development Board.
- The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to make certain expenditures to design, develop, make, acquire, install and equip public school capital projects under $28.5 million. The council approved that resolution to activate a section of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 as Auburn City Schools embarks on $383 million worth of capital projects.