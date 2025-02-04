Changes to Auburn’s animal welfare ordinance on the horizon

CONTRIBUTED BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

AUBURN – Extreme weather and a husky puppy’s recent death put Auburn’s animal welfare ordinances in the spotlight at Tuesday’s city council meeting as members and city employees discussed updating what is currently on the books.

While Environmental Services Director Catrina Cook proposed no specifics, changes could come as soon as May after historic cold and alleged animal cruelty by a former Southern Union Community College student highlighted the issue.

Specifically, Cook said changes would be made to address issues specific to Auburn, make understanding the ordinance easier for individuals and create criteria making it easier to prove in a court of law.

“I think for us, is understanding that although Alabama law states certain things, the city comes in with a municipal ordinance and we build a framework on that so ours can be a little more detailed,” Cook said.

The city’s current ordinance, in particular, Section 4-9, requires owners to provide animals with humane shelter from heat, cold and other elements, adequate food and water and clean bedding.

Any potential changes to the city’s ordinance, which was last updated in 2013, would come after the state legislature passes new legislation governing animal welfare.

State Rep. Phillip Ensler (D-Montgomery) is currently the main sponsor for a potential bill that could tighten the interpretation of what qualifies as excessive tethering and adequate shelter. It is currently unclear when Ensler plans to propose such legislation at the 2025 session, which began on Jan. 5.

The discussion also highlighted that responsibility for animals’ welfare extends to wild or stray animals that are captured or trapped by humans. Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold recounted an incident that resulted in a hefty veterinarian bill after trying to help a stray cat.

“It’s discouraging to try and catch one and then find out it has a significant health issue and you wind up with a big bill,” Griswold said. “That happened to us. It turned out that it had to be euthanized. We tried to do the right thing and ended up killing the cat.”

In response, Cook urged Auburn residents to contact the Animal Control Division before capturing, trapping or caring for wild or stray animals to avoid being financially responsible for their care.

According to a 2023 report from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Alabama’s animal protection laws rank 49th in the nation, only behind North Dakota.

If you have concerns about an animal, you can contact Animal Control at 334-501-3090 during business hours or the Public Safety Non-Emergency Hotline at 501-3100 after business hours.

