Registration underway for 4th Annual War Eagle Run Fest

CONTRIBUTED BY

A-O TOURISM

AUBURN — Calling all runners! Lace up your shoes and prepare to #TakeFlight at the War Eagle Run Fest on Feb. 23.

FRESHJUNKIE Racing, in conjunction with Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Auburn University are proud to present the 4th annual event. Runners can choose from either a half marathon (13.1 miles) or 5K (3.1 miles) to test their mettle while touring the campus like no other Auburn fan. There will also be a one-mile Kids Mile run for the Little Tigers presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn. All of the runs will conclude with a thrilling finish at the 50-yard line of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

After gathering your commemorative medal, join the Tailgate Party, sponsored by Love 2 Run, located outside the stadium, where Run Fest revelers can enjoy live music, cold beverages and hot food (this year with a little cajun twist). Whether you are staff, student, alumni or just a fan, you’re invited to be a part of the War Eagle Run Fest.

RUN OPTIONS

The Half Marathon course winds through Auburn’s most famous landmarks, offering a perfect blend of challenge and beauty. Runners will start outside Jordan-Hare Stadium, run past the iconic Toomer’s Corner, past the Auburn University President’s House, see the Duggar Concourse, Quad Drive, Haley Concourse and Thach Concourse before running by the outdoor training pool on Wire Road. After running a lap on the Hutsell-Rosen Track, seeing the intramural playing fields and football practice fields, runners will pass the Beard-Eaves Coliseum and Neville Arena before turning into Jordan-Hare Stadium to #TakeFlight. The Half Marathon will start at 7 a.m. with a 4-hour time limit.

The 5K Run, a 3.1-mile course that includes a shorter but equally scenic campus tour, will start at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.5-hour time limit.

The Kids Mile will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m., allowing Little Tigers to #TakeFlight in a fun and safe one-mile event. This event is open to children ages one to 12 and offers a chance to experience the excitement.

AWARDS

In addition to finisher medals awarded for each finisher in each race, there will be specific overall, masters, grand masters, great grand masters and age group awards for all races except the War Eagle Kids Mile. Overall and Age Group award winners will each receive a custom engraved medal. Overall award winners will also receive a custom, laser-engraved wooden award to commemorate their finish.

The top finishers in the Half Marathon & 5K will receive an overall award in the following categories:

Overall Male and Female (1st, 2nd and 3rd) scored using GUN TIME

Masters (40+) male and female (1st only) scored using GUN TIME

Grand Masters (50+) male and female (1st only) scored using CHIP TIME

Great Grand Masters (60+) male and female (1st only) scored using CHIP TIME.

AGE GROUP CATEGORIES

In the Half Marathon, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place males and females in each of the following categories will receive an age group award: 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84 and 85+.

Note: Children under the age of 16 can run in the half marathon with permission from their guardians or parents, but awards are NOT presented to runners under the age of 16 for this race distance.

In the 5K Run, 1st and 2nd place males and females in each of the following categories will receive an age group award: 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84 and 85+.

Please note: No awards are given for the War Eagle Kids Mile.

All awards must be picked up at the event. When registering, you can elect to have your results sent via text message or email to your phone. These are sent within minutes of you finishing the race. Results can also be checked at our TIMING AND RESULTS tent near the finish line. 5K Awards can be claimed AFTER 8:30 a.m. from the AWARDS Tent. Half Marathon Awards can be claimed AFTER 9:30 a.m. from the AWARDS Tent. The Award ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and will announce OVERALL winners only. Awards will not be shipped post-race.

REGISTRATION

Registration for the Half Marathon is $105 + $7.30 signup fee until 12:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 17. Starting on Feb. 18, the price increases to $120 + $8.20 signup fee.

Registration for the 5K Run is $40 + $3.40 signup fee until 12:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 17. Starting on Feb. 18, the price increases to $45 + $3.70 signup fee.

Registration for the Kids Mile is $25.00 + $2.50 signup fee

More information about the event rules and links to register are available at the website: runsignup.com/Race/AL/AuburnUniversity/WarEagleRunFest.