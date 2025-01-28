Obituaries | Week of Jan. 27, 2025

JOHN WILD

John Wild of Auburn passed away Jan. 19, 2025, after an extended illness.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, to Peter and Eloise Wild, John was one of five siblings. As he grew up, he turned into a jack of all trades, working as a paper boy, in a gas station and in a restaurant. There were many more jobs in between that his family would learn about, one story at a time. After graduating high school, John enrolled at Michigan State University, where he earned a degree in hotel management and met the love of his life.

John and Barbara married then set off on a cross- country adventure for his job. He managed hotels in half a dozen states. Along the way they welcomed two children, Kristin and Matt. The young family eventually settled in Auburn when John was named general manager of the Auburn University Hotel & Dixon Conference Center. What they thought might be a brief stop turned into the community their family would call home.

His love of Auburn, and the wider Lee County area, was most evident in his work as president & CEO of AO Tourism from 2003 until his retirement in 2022. During his tenure, he was part of

the team to recruit the Super 6 (eventually becoming the Super 7) state high school football championship

to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

He served as chairman on numerous boards over the years, including the Alabama Association of Destination Management Organizations, Alabama Hotel and Restaurant Association and Alabama Travel Council.

John’s work in the hospitality industry was recognized on multiple occasions. He was named Alabama’s Hotelier of the Year in the early 2000s. He was also honored with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s Teague Award for Volunteer of the Year in

1999, the Chairman’s Award in 2006 and the Spirit of Auburn Award in 2018. He was especially proud of AO Tourism being named DMO of the Year in 2021.

His dedication to the community extended beyond hospitality. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Auburn, served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Auburn and spent time

on the boards for the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center and the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

In his later years, you were most likely to find John with a camera in his hand. Photography was more of

a passion than a hobby for him. He enjoyed spending time on the sidelines at Auburn High School or Auburn University and capturing special moments at city events. Many of his pictures were featured in the Auburn Villager on a weekly basis. His skills also came in handy when traveling with his wife and family to favorite destinations across the U.S. and abroad.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara. His daughter Kristin now lives in North Carolina. His son Matt lives in Georgia with his wife Alex and their daughter Emmy.

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life reception on Feb. 21. Stop by anytime from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hotel at Auburn University.

In lieu of flowers, the Wild Family asks you to consider a donation to the KCNT1 Foundation in honor of his cherished granddaughter (https://kcnt1epilepsy. org/bringhope) or Auburn University’s Canine Performance Sciences in honor of his beloved black lab, Phoebe (AuburnGiving. org/JohnWildMemorial).

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

FRANCIS MICHAEL SANDA

Francis Michael Sanda, 83, of Auburn passed away

Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Francis was born in Albany, Georgia, on Nov. 6, 1941.

He attended Gadsden High School where, as a basketball manager, he had to learn to keep the official scoring book. He graduated from McGill High School in Mobile in 1959 and enrolled in Auburn University. While at Auburn, he served as a student manager for football and baseball and earned a degree in business in 1963. Following graduation, he was hired as the first male ticket manager for Auburn athletics, a position he held for five years. It was during that time that he married

the love of his life, Paula, in June 1968.

In 1970, Francis was named manager of the Surgical Clinic in Opelika, a job he held for 43 years, retiring in 2013. It was also in 1970 that he was asked to be the official scorer for Auburn men’s basketball, only the third man to hold that position since 1951. Donned in his black and white striped shirt (the only official that doesn’t blow a whistle), it is estimated Francis kept the book for close to 1,000 Auburn games in his 54 years at the table. In that time, he witnessed every Auburn SEC championship. He also kept the official book for the SEC Tournament for many years and in 1996, Francis, and the rest of Auburn’s stat crew, was selected to work women’s basketball at the Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, where the U.S. team won the gold medal. He said it was one of the best experiences of his life.

In addition to men’s basketball, Francis also kept the official book for Auburn University football from 1970 until five years ago, when technology replaced his No. 2 pencil. In 2020, he was the recipient of the David Housel Spirit of Auburn Award, given to Auburn men and women who are an inspiration to others, giving unselfishly of their time and talents. Since 1959, there has never been any doubt that Francis Sanda loved Auburn. He proudly displayed the Auburn Creed in multiple rooms in his home, along with other AU memorabilia.

But as much as Francis loved Auburn and Auburn athletics, he treasured being a Dad to his three children even more, and he especially cherished being “Poppy” to his four grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Sanda; brother, John Paul Sanda; and sister, Eleanor Sanda.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Paula Paterson Sanda; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Elaine Sanda of Columbus, Georgia, daughter and son- in-law Michelle (Sanda) and Scott Keesee of Auburn and son and daughter- in-law Mark and Allison Sanda of Birmingham; four grandchildren, Casey (Sam) Eshman, Mallory Keesee (John David) Hammond, Stuart Keesee and Lucy Sanda; sister Barbara Sanda; brother David (Sue) Sanda and their children, nephew Charles (Mallory) Sanda and niece Amy (John) Payne.

A visitation was held Jan. 28 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests a charity of your choice.

ROYCE LEE LOWMAN

Royce Lee Lowman, born July 8, 1948, passed away on Jan. 21, 2025, at the age of 76.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.W. and Addie Jo Lowman, and his siblings, William Clay Lowman, Wilford Ray Lowman and Janice Spray.

He is survived by his siblings, Geneal Pearson, Bobby Glenn Lowman and Randall Lowman; former wife, Virginia Lowman; daughters, Gina Lowman and Kimberly Moore;

son, Matthew Lowman; grandchildren, Maryssa Moore-Garsee (Joshua Garsee), Richard Trask III, Ryan Trask (Lily Jaggers), John Trask, Peyton Moore (Jacob Foster); and great- granddaughter, Emma Moore.

Mr. Lowman served honorably in the U.S. Army, 1968-1969, during the Vietnam War, where he was wounded in action and received two Purple Hearts for his bravery and sacrifice.

A man of deep faith, he accepted Christ when he was 21 years old and was called to minister at 24. He later served as an interim pastor at Liberty Baptist Church during the 1980s. He was a devoted member of Farmville Baptist Church.

Mr. Lowman had a passion for fishing and was cherished by many as a beloved softball coach and

a proud marching band dad and grandpa. He loved music and was one of the original members of the Sounds of the Trumpet gospel quartet. He loved NASCAR, go-cart racing and Alabama football.

Mr. Lowman’s warmth and dedication left a lasting impact on those who knew him. His legacy of faith, service and love will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

Celebration of Life Services were held Jan. 25 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with burial following at Farmville Baptist Cemetery.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Pastor David Bradshaw of Farmville Baptist Church and Dr. Holmes, Patty Beam and the staff of EAMC’s Progressive Unit, Cardiac Stepdown Unit and CVICU for their compassionate care.

SOOJEONG “SUSIE” DANIELS

Soojeong “Susie” Daniels passed into eternity on Jan. 22, 2025, in her home in Opelika, surrounded by her loving family. She was 65 years old.Those blessed to be touched by her life understand the imprint she left on our hearts. Susie was talented, caring and hardworking. She was an incredible cook, serving the best Korean food most had ever eaten. She loved to travel around Europe, Asia and South America. She was an avid golfer, having made two hole-in-ones. Her incredible lawn was a masterpiece that displayed her abilities as a master gardener, landscaper and self-trained horticulturist.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Susie loved to talk about how much her children and family meant to her.

Susie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Dr. Seldon Daniels; Mom, Shim Bong-soon; older sister’s husband, Kwon Hee-yong; brother, Heo Sung-gu (Chun Mi- sun); younger sister, Heo Jeong-ae (Park Hyung-gon); children Dongmin “DJ” Jeon (Jiyoung), Teresa Jayroe (Alan) and John Daniels (Laura); and grandchildren Daniel Woobin Jeon, Rachel Daeun Jeon, David Woojin Jeon, Matthew Jayroe, Grace Jayroe, Hannah Daniels and Evelyn Daniels.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Heo Gap-sul, and her older sister, Heo Jungae.

Services were held Jan. 25 at her home, with Frederick- Dean Funeral Home & Crematory assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Birmingham Hope Lodge of the American Cancer Society (https://raiseyourway. donordrive.com/index. cfm?fuseaction=cms. page&id=1086)

MARY CONNER

Mary Conner left us and entered into our Father’s heavenly kingdom on Jan. 21, 2025, at the age of 80.She was born on July 18, 1944, in Columbus, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Conner Sr., whom she married on June 16, 1962, and her eldest son, William “Bill” Conner (Lori)

Mary is survived by three children, Kristy McConnell (Rodgerick), Robert Conner (Kelly) and Donna Estes (Rodney), along with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was a believer in Christ. She never met a stranger and always welcomed others in

with open arms. She loved her family and her grandchildren. She was a lover of all things sweet, especially chocolate ice cream. She loved to watch dirt track racing and she loved the lake, the beach and the mountains. Outdoors was her favorite place to be as long as the sun was shining and it was warm enough. Her absence will leave a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her spirit will live on through the stories told, the memories shared and the laughter that continues in her honor.

Funeral Services were held Jan. 25 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with burial following in Garden Hills Cemetery.

SUSAN GOSLIN

Susan Kay Goree Goslin was born Jan. 20, 1959, the youngest of five children and the only girl to William L. “Billy” Goree Sr., and Jewell Goree. She was a lifelong resident of Opelika, passing away at her home Jan. 19, 2025.

She graduated from Opelika High School in 1978 where she was recognized for her achievement in the childcare field and enjoyed working with Explorer Post 218.

Susan continued in the childcare field her entire life, caring for numerous children through the years. She married in February 1979 and had two sons of her own.

Music was a part of Susan’s life, playing the organ at local churches for services and events. She often accompanied her sister- in-law, vocalist Julie Goree, at these events. Later she would play for her family’s enjoyment and had just begun to play again at the time of her death.

Susan was predeceased by her parents; brother, Kenneth M. (Kenny) Goree; sisters- in-law, Cindy, Julie and Delia Goree; and nephew, Jimmy Karl Goree Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Bradley L. Goslin of Pensacola, Florida, and Jeremy D. Goslin and his wife Jennifer and their children, William and Danielle, all of Opelika.

Also surviving her are brothers, William L. Goree Jr. (Jill), Danny

R. Goree and Jimmy K. Goree (Pam); nieces Jill Goree Darnell and Shellie Goree (Jeff) Smith, all of Opelika and Jeannie Goree (Josh) Peden of Pensacola; nephew Christopher Goree of Atlanta; great-niece Grace Darnell and fiancé K.C. Moore; great nephews Jackson Darnell, Davis Peden, Grayson Smith and Grant Smith, all of Opelika; and cousin Linda (John) Murchison of Niceville, Florida.

A funeral service was held Jan. 25 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

IVA MAE MCDANIEL

Iva Mae McDaniel passed awayattheageof90in Alexander City on Jan. 22, 2025.

She was born in Virginia to the late Thomas and Hope Davis on March 30, 1934.

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos B. McDaniel Sr.; daughter, Faye Jones; and siblings, Patricia Ann Lyden, Hazel Harrison, Tommy Davis, Melvin Davis, Herbie Davis and Flossie Miller.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Davis-English; children, Carlos B. McDaniel Jr. and Peggy (Pete) Newcomb; grandchildren, Steve (Stacey) Wingo, Jason (Kim) McDaniel, Marc McDaniel, Jessy (Katelyn) Reynolds, Austin (Brooklyn) McDaniel, Aiden McDaniel, Ben (Catrina) Casarez Jr., Jessica (Martin) Ocegueda, Shaun (Miriam) Casarez, Josh (Angelina) Newcomb, Phillip Newcomb, Tim (Samantha) Jones and Jeff (Marcy) Jones; 21 great- grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A graveside service was held Jan. 28 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Beulah.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

ROBERT MITCHELL

“MITCH” ALTON III

Robert Mitchell “Mitch” Alton III, 73, passed away on Jan. 6 with his beloved wife, Dixie, by his side. He leaves countless friends and 60 years of live and recorded music in his wake.

Mitch has long been regarded as a fixture of one of Alabama’s best-loved groups, The GateBand, which he founded with fellow musicians and friends while a student at the University of Alabama. He started collaborating with musical friends in bands as far back as Cloverdale Junior High School.

Mitch graduated from Jefferson Davis High School, the University of Alabama, and Jones School of Law.

He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity and the Red Elephant Club at the University. He cherished his connections to his alma mater throughout his life. He also served his country as a member of the Army National Guard.

Mitch spent much of his professional career as an attorney for the Alabama Department of Transportation. After retiring he and Dixie (Mary Dixon Torbert) made their home in Auburn while Mitch continued to sing lead and harmony vocals for the GateBand.

Mitch was preceded

in death by his parents, Jacquelyn Garner Alton and Robert Mitchell Alton Jr., and his much-loved little brother, William Andrew Alton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jean Garner Alton, and his brother, John Garner Alton

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Alabama Community Foundation, P.O. Box 775, Opelika, AL 36801, or a charity of your choice.

Mitch’s memory will live on through the music he loved and the people he touched. May those who knew him find comfort in celebrating the life he so richly embraced.