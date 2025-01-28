Community Calendar | Jan. 28, 2025

JAN. 30 — GOLDPINE @ THE SOUND WALL

Acclaimed Americana duo Goldpine will perform at The Sound Wall in downtown Opelika on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. This is a BYOB event and seating is limited. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the website: theswmi.org.

FEB 6-9 — COMMUNITY THEATRE: ALMOST, MAIN

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present the romantic comedy Almost, Maine Feb. 6 through 9 at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. For more information, visit the website: auburnact.org.

FEB. 7 & 8 — DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT

Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 35th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Black and White Ball” — think black, white and silver, classy and elegant. Daughters, dads, granddads and uncles are invited to dance the night away and enjoy food, games, activities and a DJ. Attendees must live or work in the city of Auburn. Tickets are $20 for the father, $20 for first daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets, additional details and a form to pre-purchase flowers are available online at: www.auburnal.myrec.com.

FEB. 7 & 8 — MOTHER SON BLUE JEAN BALL

Registration is open for Opelika’s 2025 Mother Son Blue Jean Ball. The dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covington Rec Center. This year’s theme is “Sports.” Fees are $30 per couple (plus $10 for each additional son) and include a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. If any tickets are available after this deadline, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional pictures will be available the night of the dance, with prices beginning at $20. For more information, call Opelika Parks & Recreation at (334) 705-5560.

FEB. 13 — YOUNG AT HEART DANCE

Adults ages 55 and up are invited to dance the night away on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Opelika SportsPlex. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required at www.opelika-al.gov/913/Parks-Recreation.

FEB. 14 &15 — DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

Opelika’s 2025 Daddy Daughter Dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sportsplex. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds.” The annual event includes a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Fees to attend are $30 per couple, plus $10 per additional daughter, and registration is required by Feb. 3 at www.opelika-al.gov/711/Daddy-Daughter-Dance. If any tickets are available after Feb. 3, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional photography will be available the night of the dance. Prices begin at $20.

THRU FEB. 21 — ART EXHIBIT: PAPERWORKS

The Auburn Arts Association presents the 2025 Winter Exhibition, “Paperworks,” a juried showcase of 58 works by 39 local artists now on display at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center art gallery through Feb. 21. The exhibit highlights both 2D and 3D artworks crafted from paper. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/arts.

MARCH 2 — OMNIUM CIRCUS

Omnium Circus will bring its awe-inspiring and uplifting show, “I’m Possible,” to the Woltosz Theater at the Gogue Performing Arts Center (910 S. College St., Auburn) on Sunday, March 2, at 3 p.m. Omnium Circus is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating diversity. Shows are presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, with special accommodations provided such as live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. Tickets start at $10 and are available at omniumcircus.org and goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 21-22 — WILLY WONKA

Trinity Christian School will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 22 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The performance is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information, visit www.tcsopelika.org.