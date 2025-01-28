BODYTRAFFIC dance company coming to Auburn

Improv dance workshop at Dempsey Center Feb. 18

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Members of Los Angeles-based BODYTRAFFIC dance company will lead campus and community participants in a dance improvisation workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center Dance Studio, located at 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn.

Participants will be guided in tasks that explore anatomy, space and mental and physical parameters during the 90-minute workshop. Since its founding in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC has held fast to its mission of championing contemporary dance, educating audiences and inciting positive change. Its goal is simple: get the world moving.

This engagement is free and open to all members of the campus and community ages 15 and up. Space is limited; registration is required by Friday, Feb. 14, at aub.ie/gpac-engagement-bodytraffic.

Gouge Center performance scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19

CONTRIBUTED BY GPAC

AUBURN — Los Angeles-based dance company BODYTRAFFIC will take the Marentes Stage on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.

BODYTRAFFIC has conquered the contemporary dance world with its stunning performers, technical mastery and commitment to the most challenging repertoire. Bursting with cutting-edge “vivid theatricality,” BODYTRAFFIC performs with compelling works that embody the company’s energy, sophistication and sheer joy in dancing.

To purchase tickets, visit the website: goguecentertickets.auburn.edu.

This performance is presented as part of the Gogue Center’s 2024–25 Dance & Movement Series. The 2024–25 season is sponsored by Walt & Ginger Woltosz.

For more information about subscriptions or becoming an annual sponsor, contact the Gogue Center box office by telephone at (334) 844-TIXS (8497) or via email at gpactickets@auburn.edu.