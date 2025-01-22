School Board News

ACS board approves 2035 Facilities Master Plan

BY MALLORIE MCCOY

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 14, the Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved the 2035 Auburn City Schools Facilities Master Plan.

In May 2018, former ACS Superintendent Dr. Karen DeLano presented a 10-year plan that was approved by the board. That plan outlined the “necessary construction and facility updates through 2028.”

“But as is best practiced and recommended by all long-term planners, it would be prudent for us as a board and organization to work in advance of what happens after 2028 since that is just a mere three years from now,” said current ACS Superintendent, Dr. Cristen Herring.

The 2035 Facilities Master Plan contains what is unfished in the existing plan but continues development far beyond 2028. The 2035 plan accounts for projected enrollment, needs of the city and construction projects that would be recommended moving forward.

This plan includes the construction of a second high school opening in 2028 that will be located off North Donahue Drive, and the construction of a new middle school which will require the rearrangement of grades seven and eight. Since grade nine becomes a part of the comprehensive high school, each of the two high schools will have a middle school that creates a feeder pattern.

Woolpert Consulting and the city of Auburn both played a part in helping form this master plan, which includes a funding model as well.

In other news, the board recognized the AHS Blue MarioKart team and Head Coach Jacque Middleton for winning the 2024 AHSAA Esports Championship on Dec. 16, 2024, at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. The team defeated the Alabama School of Cyber Technology to win the championship title.

The board approved the purchase and sale agreement to sell 15.68 acres of property to the Industrial Board of Auburn for fair market value of $700,000. The property is located on Beehive Road within the city limits.

The board approved adjustment of the 2024-2025 calendar school year. On Jan. 10, schools were closed due to the prediction of inclement weather. Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency provided an option for schools to apply for relief to avoid making up a school day. If approved, this calendar will present a school year of 179 instructional days instead of 180, with no make-up days.

In other business, the board approved change order and final closeout of the AHS Videoboard and Scoreboard projects with Daktronics Inc., and approved release of the 2025-2026 Parent and Student Handbook for public review and comment.

Herring shared recent health inspection scores, reporting that 13 of the system’s 14 schools received a “100” rating in their cafeteria and child nutrition program. The remaining school received a score of “99.”

In the public comments portion of the meeting, a former ACS teacher of 32 years, Elizabeth White, again expressed her concern about how Project 2025 will affect the public school system once Donald Trump returns to the presidency on Jan. 20.

Board President Melanie Chambless announced annual training for the board will be held on Feb. 4 at the Central Office. The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Junior High School Multimedia room.

Lee County Schools Board approves student field trips

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Board of Education met in regular session on Jan. 14, where it approved Beauregard High School’s field trip to the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Rocket City Invitational Quiz Bowl in Huntsville on Jan. 31- Feb. 1. The Beauregard students will be one of 24 teams from Alabama and Mississippi competing in the event for up to $1,000 for first place. The top 10 individual scorers will receive awards. All awards and cash prizes are made possible through the generous sponsorships of Jacobs Space Exploration Group and National Space Club – Huntsville.

The board also approved South Smiths Station Elementary’s and West Smiths Station Elementary’s field trips to the National Beta Club in Montgomery Feb. 17-19.

The school board also accepted a bid of $1.59 per gallon from Blossman Gas Inc. and received status reports from several school departments.

In other business, Under Human Resource recommendations, the School Board voted for the immediate termination of employment of Jamie McReynolds, a teacher at Smiths Station High School. It was noted that Theresa Phillips has been placed on paid administrative leave. No details were discussed.

A special called meeting was scheduled for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting is planned for Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at the Central Office, 2410 Society Hill Road in Opelika.