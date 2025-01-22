Public Notices | Jan. 23, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LEILA YOUNG FONDER a/k/a MARTHA LEILA FONDER, DECEASED further and also known as MARTHA LEILA YOUNG FONDER a/k/a MARTHA LEILA FONDER

CASE NO.: 2024-699

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative CLINTON CHARLES FONDER, on

December 16, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ CLINTON CHARLES FONDER

Legal Run 01/16/2025, 01/23/25 & 01/30/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by JEFFERY F. POTTER AND ANDREA G. POTTER, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY on AUGUST 25, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of LEE County, Alabama, at MORTGAGE BOOK 4246 PAGE 924, the undersigned LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of LEE County, Alabama, on JANUARY 30, 2025, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in LEE County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL 4: COMMENCE AT A 2-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, OPELIKA, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 90̊00’00” E A DISTANCE OF 1,301.25 FEET TO A COMPUTED POINT; THENCE RUN N 00̊00’00” W A DISTANCE OF 1,568.48 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 27 AT PAGE 34 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 00̊52’08” W A DISTANCE OF 317.02 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 19 OF AFORESAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION, AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL TO BE DESCRIBED HEREIN. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN N 00̊52’08” W A DISTANCE OF 473.74 FEET TO A ½” REBAR FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 106, SOUTH WOODS SUBDIVISION, REPLAT OF LOTS 2, 3, 7, 8, & 9-15, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 22 AT PAGE 120 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 88̊06’19” E A DISTANCE OF 150.81 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 105 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 87̊47’42” E A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 104 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN N 87̊59’05” E A DISTANCE OF 154.50 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 103 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 00̊51’06” E A DISTANCE OF 75.44 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 6, SOUTH WOODS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 8 AT PAGE 15 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 87̊57’09”’ E A DISTANCE OF 390.30 FEET TO A 1-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LOT 49, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, 2ND ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 169 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN S 80̊18’43” E A DISTANCE OF 45.46 FEET TO A ¾-INCH CRIMPED-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 63 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 01̊58’19” E A DISTANCE OF 138.51 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 63; THENCE RUN S 16̊32’11” W A DISTANCE OF 63.23 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 64 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 01̊52’18” E A DISTANCE OF 150.04 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W A DISTANCE OF 263.04 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 01̊30’22” E A DISTANCE OF 70.00 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 16 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W A DISTANCE OF 371.00 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 18 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN N 67̊16’42” W A DISTANCE OF 65.80 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 19 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 19 A DISTANCE OF 92.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.

LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY,

Mortgagee-Transferee

Leonard N. Math

Chambless Math Carr, P.C.

P.O. Box 230759

Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759

334-272-2230

Legal Run 01/02/25, 01/09/25 and 01/16/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES GEORGE NEEL a/k/a JAMES G. NEEL, DECEASED further and also known as JAMES GEORGE NEEL a/k/a JAMES G. NEEL

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative NANCY JEAN NEEL, on December 27 2021, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl NANCY JEAN NEEL

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THEORIA YVONNE KING SMITH a/k/a THEORIA YVONNE SMITH, DECEASED further and also known as THEORIA YVONNE KING SMITH a/k/a THEORIA YVONNE SMITH

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative ALFONZA SMITH, on December 18 20l1, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl ALFONZA SMITH

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM PRESTON LANDREAU a/k/a BILL LANDREAU, Deceased.

CASE NO.2024-669

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate WILLIAM PRESTON

LANDREAU a/k/a BILL LANDREAU are hereby granted to Sidney Gene Landreau a/k/a Buster Landreau as Personal Representative on the 25th day of N °v ember , 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SIDNEY GENE “BUSTER” LANDREAU

Legal Run 01/9/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF MELVIN WADE PIKE

CASE NO.: 2024-118

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO CARSON WADE PIKE AND APRIL LYNN PIKE

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship of Melvin Wade Pike, was by Conservator, Charlotte Conway requesting approval of a final accounting for the period September 12, 2024 through October, 31, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of February 2025 at 11:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Final Settlement of the Conservatorship of Melvin Wade Pike.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 01/9/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of the Opelika High School Gym Renovations at 1700 Bulldog Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801. for the State of Alabama and Lee County, Opelika, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson, Architect / Engineer at 1950 Stonegate Dr., Suite 200, Birmiongham, AL 35242.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 01/16/25, 01/23/25, 01/30/25 & 02/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF EUGENE T. KIRBY, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-689

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sarah Moncus, as Executrix of the Estate of Eugene T. Kirby, deceased, on the 8th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bill English, Probate Judge Lee County, Alabama

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 01/16/25, 01/23/25 & 01/30/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD LOLLEY, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-506

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Tracey Lolley, Personal Representatives on the 9th day of January, 2025, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tracey Lolley

Legal Run 01/16/2025, 01/23/2025 & 01/30/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHREE R. SINGH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-690

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of December, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee

County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHANTI SINGH

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF GRADY KIM BIRCHFIELD, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-027

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Witness our hands and dated this the 16th day of January, 2025.

MARLA BIRCHFIELD

Legal Run 01/23/2025, 01/30/2025 & 02/06/2025

