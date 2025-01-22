Hornets, Indians split wins

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT FOR THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — After both the Beauregard High School girls and boys teams lost at Loachapoka High School earlier this season, both teams entered the Jan. 17 matchup with revenge on their mind. That effort ultimately fell halfway short as the Lady Hornets toppled the Lady Indians 49-40 while the Indians again defeated the Hornets in a thrilling 58-55 comeback.

The Lady Hornets now improve to 8-5 while the Lady Indians fall to 9-8. The Indians strengthen their record to 7-9 and the Hornets slide to 2-12.

Following the victory, BHS girls’ basketball head coach Trent Powell commended his team’s effort after losing at LHS earlier this season, particularly the play of guards Lindsey Moulton and Kam Torbert. He also acknowledged the next two games against Elmore County would be challenging as the Lady Hornets seek to close out area play on a high note.

“It feels really good, and the girls really wanted it. They all love Coach Milligan, she was their coach for the past few years. When we lost over there, there were a lot of tears. I kept reminding them about how that felt,” Powell said. “Nothing is going to be easy [moving forward], we’ve got to carry the momentum over from this game.”

Following the opening tipoff, it appeared the game would be bitterly fought as Lay Clark gave the Lady Hornets numerous second chance scoring opportunities and Essense Key’s presence in the paint allowed the Lady Indians to keep pace.

As the second quarter began with LHS up 7-6, BHS came out with an intense half-court press that forced travel after travel from the Lady Indians, especially in transition. As a result, the Lady Hornets, fueled by Torbert and Moulton, went on a 16-5 run that built a 22-12 lead by halftime.

After being stymied for most of the second quarter, the Lady Indians came out of the locker room with a frantic pace that allowed LHS to get back within striking range of tying the game. However, Amanda Harris’ 10 points could not erase BHS’ lead enough as a more balanced scoring approach allowed the Lady Hornets to maintain a 37-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.

With a relatively comfortable lead, BHS kept its foot on the gas as fast break opportunities held LHS’ tough baskets near the rim and any potential comeback attempt at bay.

Torbert and Moulton led the Lady Hornets with 18 and 15 points, respectively, while Harris and Essense Key each contributed 13 points for the Lady Indians.

While a consistent BHS lead characterized the girls game, the boys game lacked any notion of stability as both teams wrestled for control of the game, especially late.

After the game, LHS head coach Sheroderick Smith said he told his team entering the fourth quarter that they needed to reverse the trend of losing close games late. The Indians were able to do just that behind another impressive scoring performance from Mitchell Chenier and making 16 of their 19 free throw attempts.

“I’m getting tired of games being taken away from us because Beauregard turned it on in the third quarter. It’s the same old song and dance,” Smith said. “Our record before tonight was 6-9, and seven of those losses were by five points or less because we haven’t been finishing basketball games.”

The first quarter began evenly matched as both teams left points on the court in the opening minutes. Once the players settled into the game, Logan Ballew served as the Hornets’ focal point on offense while five Indians scored in the opening frame as LHS took a 14-9 lead.

Down by five points, BHS increased its defensive pressure as it looked to regain the lead in the second quarter. That effort led to numerous unforced turnovers from both teams, which Kameron James took advantage of for eight points as the Hornets went on a 15-7 run and took a 24-21 halftime lead.

With a lead in hand, it appeared BHS would secure its third victory of the season as LHS failed to convert many of its second chance opportunities for most of the third quarter. However, the Indians managed to cut the Hornets’ lead to 39-34 by the end of the third quarter after Chenier exploded for eight points.

As their lead slowly slipped away, poor free throw shooting from BHS and a combined 14 points from Chenier and Jordan Tyner fueled a 24-16 run that sealed LHS’ comeback victory.

Chenier led all scorers with 22 points for the Indians, while Logan Ballew, Kameron James and Brayden Gooden paced the Hornets with 16, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

LHS hosts Reeltown High School on Jan. 24 and travels to Auburn on Jan. 28 to take on Lee-Scott Academy. The girls tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

BHS will remain at home the rest of the season as they host Tallassee High School on Jan. 28 and host Notasulga High School on Jan. 30. The girls will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.