Community Events | Jan. 20, 2025

JAN. 24 — FRICTION FARM AT SUNDILLA

Modern-folk duo Friction Farm will perform in concert on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Sundilla Music, 450 East Thach Ave., Auburn. Advance tickets are $20, available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $25 ($15 for students). Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

JAN. 25 — PUZZLE COMPETITION

The Opelika Public Library will host its 4th annual Puzzle Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Teams of four will compete to see who can assemble the provided 500-piece puzzle the fastest. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Adult, Family and Teens. Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/PuzzleT25.

JAN. 28 — LATIN SOCIAL DANCE WORKSHOP

Dancers from Ballet Hispánico will lead community members in learning several different types of Latin social dances on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boykin Community Center (400 Boykin St., Auburn). Dinner will be provided at the conclusion of the workshop. Attendance is open to all members of the campus and community. To register, visit goguecenter.evenue.net/events/BH.

JAN. 30 — BALLET HISPÁNICO

Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s renowned Latino dance organization and one of America’s cultural treasures, will perform on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Woltosz Theatre as part of the Gouge Performing Arts Center’s 2024-2025 Dance & Movement Series. For its Gogue Center appearance, Ballet Hispánico will perform CARMEN.maquia, a Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet’s beloved classic. For ticket information visit the website: goguecenter.auburn.edu.

JAN. 30 — GOLDPINE @ THE SOUND WALL

Acclaimed Americana duo Goldpine will perform at The Sound Wall in downtown Opelika on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. This is a BYOB event and seating is limited. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the website: theswmi.org.

JAN. 23 — ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT’S END

The Arts Association of East Alabama will host the comedic one-woman show, Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, performed by actress Kristy Meanor, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at Southside Center for the Arts. For ticket information, visit the website: artsopelika.org/upcoming-events.

FEB 6-9 — COMMUNITY THEATRE: ALMOST, MAIN

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present the romantic comedy Almost, Maine Feb. 6 through 9 at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. For more information, visit the website: auburnact.org.

FEB. 7 & 8 — DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT

Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 35th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Black and White Ball” — think black, white and silver, classy and elegant. Daughters, dads, granddads and uncles are invited to dance the night away and enjoy food, games, activities and a DJ. Attendees must live or work in the city of Auburn. Tickets are $20 for the father, $20 for first daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets, additional details and a form to pre-purchase flowers are available online at: www.auburnal.myrec.com.

FEB. 7 & 8 — MOTHER SON BLUE JEAN BALL

Registration is open for Opelika’s 2025 Mother Son Blue Jean Ball. The dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covington Rec Center. This year’s theme is “Sports.” Fees are $30 per couple (plus $10 for each additional son) and include a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. If any tickets are available after this deadline, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional pictures will be available the night of the dance, with prices beginning at $20. For more information, call Opelika Parks & Recreation at (334) 705-5560.

FEB. 13 — YOUNG AT HEART DANCE

Adults ages 55 and up are invited to dance the night away on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Opelika SportsPlex. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required at www.opelika-al.gov/913/Parks-Recreation.

FEB. 14 &15 — DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

Opelika’s 2025 Daddy Daughter Dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sportsplex. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds.” The annual event includes a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Fees to attend are $30 per couple, plus $10 per additional daughter, and registration is required by Feb. 3 at www.opelika-al.gov/711/Daddy-Daughter-Dance. If any tickets are available after Feb. 3, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional photography will be available the night of the dance. Prices begin at $20.

THRU FEB. 21 — ART EXHIBIT: PAPERWORKS

The Auburn Arts Association presents the 2025 Winter Exhibition, “Paperworks,” a juried showcase of 58 works by 39 local artists now on display at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center art gallery through Feb. 21. The exhibit highlights both 2D and 3D artworks crafted from paper. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/arts.

MARCH 2 — OMNIUM CIRCUS

Omnium Circus will bring its awe-inspiring and uplifting show, “I’m Possible,” to the Woltosz Theater at the Gogue Performing Arts Center (910 S. College St., Auburn) on Sunday, March 2, at 3 p.m. Omnium Circus is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating diversity. Shows are presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, with special accommodations provided such as live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. Tickets start at $10 and are available at omniumcircus.org and goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 21-22 — WILLY WONKA

Trinity Christian School will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 22 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The performance is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information, visit www.tcsopelika.org.