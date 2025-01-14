Omnium Circus celebrates accessibility and inclusion

‘I’m Possible’ coming to the Gogue on March 2

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org) will make its Alabama debut when it brings its jaw-droppingly, awe-inspiringly and uplifting show, “I’m Possible,” to the Woltosz Theater at the Gogue PAC (910 S. College St., Auburn AL) on Sunday, March 2 at 3:00 pm as part of their 2025 tour. Tickets start at only $10 and are available at omniumcircus.org and goguecenter.auburn.edu.

“I’m Possible” tells the heartwarming story of Johnny, a young boy who dreams of joining the circus. Audiences follow Johnny’s inspirational journey as he enters a world featuring an incredible cast led by the mellifluous voice of Ringmaster Shai Yammanee, the soul-stirring artistry of Deaf dancer Malik Paris and a host of world-class acrobats, aerialists, comedic performers and more. Omnium Circus ensures everyone is in on the action in this high-spirited limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle that is a blend of incredible WOW moments and side-splitting laughter!

Omnium Circus, which The New York Times calls, “genuinely extraordinary,” is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, Omnium not only brings together a world-class group of performers, but also incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. This ensure that Omnium is a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

“We are so excited to bring our show to the beautiful Woltosz Theater and share this special production with Auburn area audiences,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “Every time our performers step on stage, they know their job is not only to present a spectacular performance that you’ll enjoy while in your seat, but to create a moment that you’ll remember long after the performance has ended.”

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive Circus that is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating the diversity that shines through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. As a non-profit built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org.