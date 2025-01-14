Entertainment Events

Gouge to feature the Gryphon Trio, Ballet Hispánico

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —The Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University will offer two performances during January, the Gryphon Trio and Ballet Hispánico.

The Gryphon Trio

The Gryphon Trio will perform in concert on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at Woltosz Theatre as part of the 2024-2025 Chamber Music Series.

The trio has impressed international audiences for the past 25 years with its highly refined, dynamic performances and has firmly established itself as one of the world’s preeminent piano trios. With a repertoire that ranges from the traditional to the contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, the Gryphon Trio is committed to redefining chamber music for the 21st century.

As the ensemble-in-residence at Music Toronto for more than a decade, the Gryphon Trio tours each season extensively throughout North America and Europe. The Gryphon Trio pushes the boundaries of chamber music and has commissioned and premiered more than 80 new works from established and emerging composers around the globe.

The trio’s celebrated recordings are an encyclopedia of works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Lalo, Shostakovich and Piazzolla, and their groundbreaking 2004 release Canadian Premieres, featuring new works by leading Canadian composers, was acknowledged with a coveted Juno Award from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s renowned Latino dance organization and one of America’s cultural treasures, will perform on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Woltosz Theatre as part of the 2024-2025 Dance & Movement Series.

For 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been bringing communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training and enduring community engagement experiences. The organization’s founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes.

Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the company, whose vision of social equity, cultural identity and quality arts education for all drives its programs.

For its Gogue Center appearance, Ballet Hispánico will perform CARMEN.maquia, a Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet’s beloved classic. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

For more information and tickets to these and other upcoming performances, visit the website: goguecenter.auburn.edu.

Gogue presents dance master classes, workshops led by Ballet Hispánico company members

AUBURN — In advance of its Jan. 30 performance, Ballet Hispánico, in coordination with the Gogue Center, will host a series of dance master classes and workshops led by Ballet Hispánico company members Jan. 27 and 28. All three engagements are free. Registration is required.

Intermediate and advanced ballet classes

An intermediate ballet-based master class will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Telfair Peet Dance Studio on campus (350 W. Samford Ave.).

An advanced class will meet from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Attendance is limited to invited theatre and dance students from Auburn University and local dance studios, ages 15 and up. To register, visit goguecenter.evenue.net/events/BH.

Latin social dance workshop

Dancers from Ballet Hispánico will lead community members in learning several different types of Latin social dances on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boykin Community Center (400 Boykin St., Auburn). Dinner will be provided at the conclusion of the workshop.

Attendance is open to all members of the campus and community. To register, visit goguecenter.evenue.net/events/BH.

Space for all three engagements is limited; registration is required by Friday, January 24. For additional event details, email Ashley Pope, campus and community programs coordinator, at anp0093@auburn.edu.

Sundilla Music Presents Modern Folk Duo Friction Farm

AUBURN — Friction Farm will perform in concert at Sundilla Music, 450 East Thach Ave., Auburn on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Modern-folk duo Friction Farm, is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes and quirky observations.

“Infectiously hummable tunes” – New Times Magazine Miami, Florida

They have toured internationally, been Kerrville New Folk Finalists, Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists and South Florida Folk Festival Songwriter winners. Friction Farm’s latest songs are inspired by witnessing the collision of strong political polarity with personal kindness, the intersection of fragility and breathtaking beauty. From ballads to anthems each song is filled with harmony and hope.

“Intricate harmonies which are reminiscent of 1960s classics with a modern twist” – Sun Journal New Bern, North Carolina

He’s from Berkeley California, she’s from Woodstock New York. When not touring Aidan enjoys woodworking and Christine bakes. They have a big garden and a small orchard in North Carolina where they are designing and building a sustainable home.

“They were utterly charming. Their well-written songs cover a wide gamut and their delivery is spot on. They should be much better known“. Rich Warren, Host WFMT’s Folk Stage and Midnight Special

Advance tickets are $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s and online at sundillamusic.com.

Admission at the door will be $25, and $15 for students.

Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

The Sound Wall presents Goldpine

OPELIKA — Acclaimed Americana duo Goldpine is coming to The Sound Wall in downtown Opelika on Tuesday, Jan. 30, for an intimate evening of live music.

Known for their rich harmonies, thoughtful lyrics and dynamic performances, Goldpine has garnered attention for their unique blend of folk, roots and blues influences.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance starting promptly at 7:30 p.m.

This is a BYOB event.

Seating is limited to ensure an intimate, high-quality experience, so early ticket purchase is highly recommended. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the website: theswmi.org.