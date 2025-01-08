Miss Southern Union pageant set for Jan. 16

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

LEE COUNTY — Caroline Lybarger, the reigning 2024 Miss Southern Union, will complete her year of service on Jan. 16, when the new 2025 Miss Southern Union is crowned at Brazeal Auditorium on Southern Union’s Wadley Campus.

The Miss Southern Union pageant is an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama/Miss America Pageant. Competing for this year’s title are: Chase Martin of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Anna Grace Tucker of Huntsville, Meleah Lambert of Roanoke and Jillian Gruver of Auburn.

Contestants are judged in a private interview, onstage question, talent, health & fitness and evening wear. In addition to each of the judged categories, contestants must select a community service project in which they are currently involved or about which they feel strongly.

The Miss Southern Union Pageant is open to SU students who are enrolled full-time. The pageant will begin at 7 p.m., and admission is $5 at the door.

For more information about the pageant or to book an appearance by Miss Southern Union, contact Shondae Brown, pageant director, at (256) 395-2211.