Making the grade – On the road to Caffe Amici

Long ago on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1968, I entered Avondale Kindergarten in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). In those days, school began the day after Labor Day. Also, after a snack of soda crackers and milk, we went home at 12 noon. Ah, those were the days! Poor babies today don’t go home until around 2:30 p.m.

On that special day, I met Amelia, who has been my friend the longest; it will be 56 years in September, the Good Lord willing. Actually, Amelia is really more family than friend since we grew up together. We were in school together from kindergarten through 12th grade and kept in touch during college, although I attended Auburn, and she attended Alabama. Also, we were in each other’s weddings. If you have a lifelong friend, you know how special that is.

Now, I love Amelia dearly, and I also appreciate the fact that she is one month and 16 days older than I am. I bring this up as much as I can.

Awhile back, our friend from elementary school, Leigh Ann, and I traveled to celebrate Amelia’s birthday lunch. Leigh Ann kindly drove us to Caffe Amici, an Italian restaurant located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus, Georgia.

Amelia and Pam, her friend and coworker, were waiting for us when we arrived.

Caffe Amici’s interior was really pretty and colorful. Also, Brittany, our server, was a complete delight, making our dining experience really special.

A special birthday lunch at Caffe Amici in Columbus included traditional Italian classics such as pasta carbonara, pollo piccata and fettuccine alfredo. PHOTOS BY MIKE WALLACE FOR THE OBSERVER

The homemade garlic bread was wonderful, being warm out of the oven, as bread is meant to be served.

For her entrée, Amelia chose the carbonara with linguini, and Pam ordered the carbonara with angel hair pasta. The carbonara consisted of sautéed pancetta, bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper and cream.

Leigh Ann selected the pollo piccata, which was a floured chicken breast, sautéed in a light lemon cream and caper sauce and served with a side of fettuccine alfredo. I chose the pollo parmesan, which was a breaded chicken breast topped with Napoletana sauce and mozzarella cheese served with a side of spaghetti marinara.

Oh, my two times. Everything was really delicious. Also, Pam, who is a real sweetie Leigh Ann and I had met before, brought a 14-layer chocolate cake she had baked for Amelia’s birthday. Amelia really has a talent for picking great friends. Pam gets an A+ in baking (That cake was terrific!) and thoughtfulness from this retired English teacher.

Lynn Hudson, my diabetic specialist, if you are reading this, I will try harder to eat healthier in the New Year. I can only hope you aren’t shaking your head.

Besides our wonderful lunch choices, Caffe Amici offers diners a great selection of spinach & ricotta manicotti, baked ziti, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana and grilled salmon. Caffe Amici also serves antipastos, salads, soups and subs.

Trust me, Caffe Amici is worth the short drive to Columbus. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET for lunch and from 5 to 9:30 p.m. ET for dinner. On Saturdays, dinner only is served from 5 to 10 p.m. ET. It is closed on Sundays.

Amelia, this review was for you. I love you bunches!

Caffe Amici makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, retired language arts teacher, is a professional diner. Stacey may be reached at retirelangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.