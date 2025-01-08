Local agencies receive funds

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

LEE COUNTY — The Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc., which serves Lee County, received $1.45 million as part of nearly $44.5 million awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey to 18 community agencies that provide emergency assistance to help low-income households cover the costs of staying warm during the winter and cool during the summer.

“Unfortunately, there are times when some Alabama families must decide between paying utility costs and other essential expenses like buying medicine and groceries,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these funds to provide temporary assistance to keep families from having to make decisions that could jeopardize their health and welfare particularly during the winter and summer months.”

The funding will be distributed through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Community action agencies accept applications at the local level from residents seeking assistance.

Additionally, the Alabama Council on Human Relations received a Community Block Grant for $111, 516 to provide programs that help low-income residents become economically self-sufficient.

“Many Alabamians through unforeseen events can be temporarily derailed from a successful path in life,” Gov. Ivey said. “The support provided through the Community Services Block Grant program helps those people get their lives back on track. I am pleased to support this program.”

The various agencies awarded the grants will use the funds for a range of programs including ones that train people in the skills needed to obtain jobs, help participants maintain the ability to stay in their homes and provide emergency assistance to prevent further declines in their lives. The types of assistance are determined by the local agencies based on needs in their regions.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about the Alabama Council on Human Relations, call (334) 821-8336 or visit the website: achr.com.

EAST ALABAMA — The Domestic Violence Intervention Center, which serves Lee, Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties, is among 14 domestic violence shelters throughout Alabama receiving trust fund revenues generated through a marriage recording fee. The trust fund, distributed on a quarterly basis, was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 and endorsed by then Lt. Gov. Ivey, who continues to support the program and its assistance to domestic violence victims.

Ivey also awarded $105,757 through the trust fund to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence which monitors and assist regional domestic violence agencies, and $80,000 to the state Office of Prosecution Services, which investigates and prosecutes domestic violence cases.

“These funds are key to helping provide safe havens for domestic violence victims and innocent family members who must escape abusive situations,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend those agencies and their staff members who are committed to helping people escape volatile situations and rebuild their lives.”

Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors, including service area population and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas. The trust fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

In the first three quarters of 2024, a total of $1.1 million was distributed to domestic violence agencies to assist victims. Funding for the regional agencies is based directly on the amount of marriage recording fees collected.

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.76 million to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Alabama.

“These agencies ensure that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault have a place to turn for help when they need it most,” Ivey said. “I commend the dedicated staff members of these nonprofits for helping people at their most vulnerable times.”

The grants are provided from funds from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the awards.

Locally, the following agencies received funding:

Domestic Violence Intervention Center – $166,025. The Opelika-based agency offers emotional support, judicial assistance and other services to victims of domestic and family violence in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Rape Counselors of East Alabama – $124,112. Based in Auburn, the agency provides emotional support, judicial assistance and other services to adult and child sexual assault victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.