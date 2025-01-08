Library Friends to host book sale, mini-golf fundraisers

CONTRIBUTED BY OPL

OPELIKA — Friends of the Library will host two events on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St.

Book Sale

Hardbacks will be sold for $2 and paperbacks and other items will be sold for $1.

From 8 to 9 a.m., admission is limited to Friends of the Library members only. A membership can be purchased at the door or in advance at https://www.opelikalibraryfriends.com/friends-membership.

The book sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Caddy Stacks

Friends of the Library presents the fourth annual Caddy Stacks, an exciting mini-golf event offering daytime fun for all ages and an evening party for adults.

Enjoy free mini-golf from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Golfers of all ages are invited to tee off with family and friends to explore creative, locally themed holes.

From 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy an exclusive adults-only evening featuring live music by Truck Dog and a unique after-hours mini-golf experience. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at https://www.opelikalibraryfriends.com/tickets/p/caddy-stacks.

Ticket purchases support the Opelika Library Friends and are tax deductible.

ABOUT LIBRARY FRIENDS

The Friends group exists to support and promote the library and to encourage, engage and foster in its members not only a love of reading and education, but a curiosity about and love for the community that surrounds them.