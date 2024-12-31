Worthy2 — Second chances where they’re needed most

BY ALEXANDER GALLOWAY

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Human trafficking can and does occur everywhere, even in Alabama communities, and the trauma faced by victims of commercial sex trafficking can make returning to everyday life difficult. But there is hope for exploited women and children through Worthy2 (Worthy Squared).

According to its founder, Kathryn Guthrie, Worthy2 works throughout the year to bring victims who have suffered through the horrors of sex trafficking to safety and recovery.

“We give her a voice until she can find hers again,” Guthrie said, explaining that many methods are used to coerce victims into dangerous situations and keep them there, such as emotional, physical, psychological and often chemical manipulation via illicit drugs. She said oftentimes traffickers force drugs upon their victims to get them addicted and maintain control of them. After being humiliated and stripped of their dignity, victims begin questioning their own value. Worthy2 focuses on helping ease women and children into a life where they can face their traumas and regain a sense of self-worth. The organization offers safe areas for victims to recover and detox, if required.

Guthrie said she draws inspiration from a story about a child tossing stranded starfish from the sand back into the sea. The child was admonished because there were too many starfish to be saved so her efforts didn’t make a difference. The child didn’t stop her ambitious goal, tossing another starfish into the water and stating her efforts made a difference to that specific starfish and each one she managed to save. This mentality is the driving force behind Guthrie’s efforts to help each person be able to walk freely in possession of their own volition and sense of worth.

Guthrie said Worthy2 reaches out to schools, churches and community groups to help educate others about dangers and hopefully foster prevention.

“Predators prey where the children play,” she said, pointing out that children often have unfettered access to internet games and social media, where they can become victims. Social media is designed for people to interact openly or privately, and that’s exactly the kind of channels used by predators, she said.

Guthrie emphasized the importance of staying alert while traveling and shopping. Don’t get distracted, as anyone can become a victim of sex trafficking.

“She is anybody’s daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, mother,” she said. “It does not discriminate.”

Worthy2 is currently expanding its capacity to help those in need by opening more locations where more of those impacted can seek shelter and security as they recover. A new location will be called Lily’s Hope in memory of Lily Ledbetter, a popular Opelika High School graduate and Make Your Move dancer whose passing has been linked to the same dangers Worthy2 aims to intercept and prevent.

Worthy2 welcomes donations and needs volunteers to continue its efforts. Training is provided. Those interested can learn more at www.worthy2.org.

One way to help is to participate in the Worthy2 Warriors For Freedom 5K coming up soon. (The originally scheduled run on Jan. 11, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, has been postponed.) More information and registration is available at www.worthy2.org/warriorsforfreedom5k.