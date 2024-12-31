Skeletal remains found in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

OPELIKA — Dec. 28, 2024, at approximately 2:52 p.m., Opelika Police responded to 2600 Block of Northpark Drive regarding an individual who had located human skeletal remains in a wooded area.

During the initial investigation, detectives contacted the Montgomery Police Department to request assistance from their cadaver dog. On Dec. 30, 2024, a Montgomery Police K9 unit began assisting with an active search of the area.

The remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the identity of the deceased individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via the Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or the website: www.215STOP.com.

Body of missing man pulled from lake

LEE COUNTY — On Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, the Lee County Sheriff’s Marine Operations Dive Team recovered the body of a 20-year-old male who had been reported missing a day earlier. The dive team was called in to search after the missing man’s personal effects, including a cell phone, were found on the bank of Heath Lake, located on Lee Road 425 off Lee Road 240. Sheriff Jay Jones said the incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Other public service news

Teen charged with Christmas Eve shooting deaths of two young women

BEULAH — Jalen Dashawn Holmes, 18, is in custody and is facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of two young women in Beulah on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, the Lee County Coroner’s Office responded to Lee Road 2113 in Beulah in reference to a double homicide. Madison Daly, 18, and Kayden Lynch, 19, both of Beulah, were pronounced deceased on scene by Coroner Daniel Sexton.

The circumstances leading up to the death of the decedents are being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic accident claims life of Salem man

SMITHS STATION — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, claimed the life of a Salem man.

Darrell Sanders, 57, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Rogue he was driving left the roadway and struck two trees. Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Lee County 240 near Lee County 199, approximately nine miles west of Smiths Station, in Lee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Georgia man arrested for rape first degree

AUBURN — On Dec. 19, 2024, Auburn Police, with assistance from the Department of Defense Police, arrested Elliot Jarvis Brown, age 40, from Dacula, Georgia, on a felony warrant charging him with first degree rape.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred on June 27, 2024. Officers met with the victim who was traveling with the suspect when the crime occurred. The victim reported that during the trip, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim while they were stopped near the 1900 Block of McMillan Street in Auburn. The suspect was known to the victim.

Elliot Jarvis Brown was identified as the suspect, and after further investigation, an arrest warrant for rape first degree was obtained. Brown was located by the Department of Defense Police in Iowa, and he was arrested in obedience to the warrant. Brown was held at the Des Moines County Jail in Iowa while awaiting extradition. After waiving extradition, Brown was transported to Lee County, Alabama, and the warrant was executed on Dec. 19, 2024. Brown was booked into the Lee County Jail and held without bond pending further judicial review.

Montgomery man arrested for identity theft, theft of property

AUBURN — On Dec. 24, 2024, Auburn Police, with assistance from the Trussville Police Department and the Alabama State Troopers, arrested Calvin Earl McDonald Jr., age 31, from Montgomery on felony warrants charging him with identity theft and theft of property first degree.

The arrest stems from the Auburn Police Department receiving a report that originated at the Trussville Police Department. A complainant reported that a business check was mailed to the intended recipient from a location in Trussville in January 2024. While in transit, the check was stolen and altered.

Trussville Police initiated an investigation and determined that in February 2024, the check was deposited at a bank in Auburn. Calvin Earl McDonald Jr. was identified as the suspect that deposited the forged check.

After further investigation, Auburn Police obtained arrest warrants for identity theft and theft of property first degree. McDonald was located by Alabama State Troopers and arrested in obedience to the warrants. On Dec. 24, 2024, McDonald was transported to the Auburn Police Department and the warrants were executed.

McDonald was then transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

Atlanta man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering, fraudulent use of debit/credit card

AUBURN — On Dec. 26, 2024, Auburn Police arrested James Keith Thornton, age 26, from Atlanta on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and two counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report involving fraudulent charges on Oct. 12, 2021. A victim reported that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of Genelda Avenue. Multiple items, including debit/credit cards, were stolen, and several unauthorized charges were made using the victim’s debit card. The auto burglary and fraudulent charges occurred between Oct. 10-11, 2021.

James Keith Thornton was developed as a suspect and, after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained on Oct. 19, 2021. On Dec. 26, 2024, Thornton turned himself in to Auburn Police Department officers and was arrested in obedience to the warrants.

Thornton was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.