Opelika Main Street welcomes new director

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street (OMS) Board of Directors welcomed Kelsey Gallahar Sullivan back to Opelika as she takes on her new position as OMS Executive Director. Gallahar Sullivan will begin her new role Jan. 2.

She is returning to the Opelika community from Mobile, Alabama, where she served as the Mobile County Commission’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs & Community Services. Gallahar Sullivan brings to the OMS program significant experience in project management, economic development and city government operations, as well as a deep appreciation for historic preservation and small business.

“I am excited to return to my roots and focus on what I love most — historic downtown revitalization and community development — in a place that means so much,” she is quoted as saying in the press release. “I am eager to bring my experience and dedication to Opelika Main Street and contribute to the continued success and growth of Opelika’s downtown area.”

The OMS Board of Directors is excited about the growth and development potential for its program under her leadership. It said it looks forward to introducing her to the downtown merchants and other constituents of the OMS program.

A welcome reception will be held in later in January.

Main Street is a nationally recognized program that uses the National Main Street Center’s Four Point Approach to revitalize downtown areas. The four points are organization, economic vitality, design and promotion. Main Street’s approach is unique because its guiding principles are different from other redevelopment strategies. These principles include a comprehensive approach, incremental projects, community involvement and a strong public/private partnership. Opelika’s Main Street program began in 1987.

Opelika Main Street is a Designated Community through Main Street Alabama and is accredited through the National Main Street Center.”