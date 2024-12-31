LCYDC enjoys annual Christmas brunch

Each year Lee County Youth Development Center pauses to celebrate the season and to thank its workforce for the care and impact they make in the lives of children and families. The 2023 Cecil D. Moreman Award was presented to Night Monitor Dakeius Kindell, pictured at right, by Executive Director Laura Cooper.

“Mrs. Moreman was a pivotal co-founder of our agency who was passionate and prayerful about the business of relieving suffering and restoring hope,” Cooper said. “Mr. Kindell is a nine-year employee works intentionally while others are sleeping to make sure our children, staff and facilities are safe. He truly earned this coveted recognition.”

LCYDC also recognized the following employee anniversaries: Three Years: Janat Clemendor, Amy Lusane, Creola Richardson, Haley Threatt, Belinda Roby, Aldravius Reese, Stevn Gaddis, Gregory Maddox; Five Years: Gaynell Morris, Christina Kindred; 10 Years: Kyle Cooper, Jermaine Holloway. LCYDC is a proud United Way of Lee County agency and has been proving human services for over a half century. Those wanting to know more about the company are invited to visit the website at www.lcydc.org.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER