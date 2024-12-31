Business awards and grants

Publix grants $40,000 to A-O Habitat for Humanity

Publix Super Market Charities (PSMC) has been a consistent partner with Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) for the past eight years. Last year, Publix provided a $25,000 grant, and this year’s $40,000 grant was a welcome gift. These contributions go directly toward building affordable housing for hardworking partner families locally. Nationally, PSMC is donating $11 million to support more than 225 organizations focused on providing housing and shelter services, including 130 Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Since 2015, PSMC has donated more than $54 million to nonprofit organizations that build homes and provide emergency shelter and transitional housing. Pictured, from left, are AOHFH Board Member Steve Guenther; Constance Price, assistant store manager at Cary Creek Publix; AOHFH Board President Dan Hatcher; Publix District Manager Sean Franklin; AOHFH intern Andrew Faircloth; Vickie Wendlandt, assistant store manager at Moore’s Mill Publix; AOHFH Board Member Aaron Folta; AOHFH intern Arianna McCrane; and Bryce Harris, store manager at Moore’s Mill Publix.

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

MAX Credit Union receives community achievement award

CONTRIBUTED BY MAX CREDIT UNION

EAST ALABAMA —MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution based in Montgomery, announced Esperanza House as recipient of the 2024 MAX Community Achievement award in Lee County.

This is the second year MAX Credit Union has presented this award to a worthy organization. Through the MAX Community Achievement Award, deserving organizations are recognized for their contribution to the community by offering impactful resources, with a focus on youth in the regions we serve.

In 2016, Odalys Silvera recognized significant obstacles facing local Hispanic families in obtaining basic life necessities. Thus, Esperanza House was formed to deliver educational, healthcare and daily living support programs to those in need. It started with six children and has grown to more than 85 families, including 278 children from Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela and elsewhere.

Esperanza House offers a wide range of programs for individuals of all ages but is truly committed to bridging the educational gap for youth where barriers impact a child’s future success. Programs include after-school tutoring, youth camps, a pre-k program and food distribution to those in need. Families also receive personalized assistance and support through advocacy programs to meet medical and educational needs for improving the quality of life for Hispanic families. Individuals learn how to perform tasks where language barriers exist, thereby paving the way for the next generation.

Silvera said, “We are deeply honored to have been selected by MAX Credit Union as the recipient of the 2024 Community Achievement Award. This generous contribution will empower us to continue creating meaningful opportunities for our pre-k and school-age children to excel academically. It will also allow us to provide essential education and support for our first-generation college students, helping them achieve their dreams. With MAX Credit Union’s support, we are better equipped to serve the children and families of Lee County.”

As the Lee County recipient, Esperanza House will receive a $5,000 donation to assist in efforts to further its mission. “We are honored to present the 2024 MAX Community Achievement Award to Esperanza House.

Their commitment and dedication to the Hispanic community has transformed the lives of countless families, empowering them to become future leaders in the Lee County area,” said Market President, Martee Moseley.

A check presentation took place at Esperanza House. Those in attendance included Esperanza House Board of Directors Odalys Silvera and Glenda Johnson, along with Advisory Board member Carolyn Fichtner and MAX Credit Union Market President Martee Moseley.