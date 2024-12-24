Upcoming Events

Looking for a New Year’s Day adventure?

Try a First Day Hike at Chewacla State Park

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA STATE PARKS

LEE COUNTY — Chewacla State Park will again offer a First Day Hike on Jan. 1, providing the perfect way to start the new year in the Great Outdoors.

The First Day Hikes are part of a national program designed to celebrate the new year while encouraging Americans to get outside. The national First Day Hike program features hikes in all 50 states, including at 12 Alabama State Parks.

“Alabama State Parks offer some of the finest hiking trails found anywhere, and First Day Hikes are a great way to explore Alabama’s natural beauty while beginning the new year with exercise,” said Director Matthew Capps. “With many of our parks offering a First Day Hike again this year, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re an avid user of the trails in Alabama State Parks or you’re a first-time participant, we hope you’ll consider joining us for a First Day Hike. It’s the perfect way to start 2025.”

In addition to Chewacla, this year’s schedule of First Day Hikes spans the state. Alabama State Parks’ First Day Hikes are led by park personnel and volunteers who provide hikers of all ages and experience levels with a chance to enjoy the beauty of Alabama’s natural resources in a fun, family-friendly environment. A complete list of First Day Hikes can be found online at www.alapark.com/first-day-hikes-2025, and hikers can reserve their spot by making an online reservation.

The First Day Hikes are free, although hikers at some State Parks will be required to pay daily admission fees.

All First Day Hikers should bring their own water/sports drink, snacks and hiking poles. Park authorities remind hikers to dress appropriately for seasonal temperatures and wear closed-toed shoes or hiking boots.

Note that all First Day Hikes are subject to change or cancellation, especially in the event of inclement weather.

About Alabama’s State Parks System

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to the Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. www.alapark.com

13th Annual Polar Plunge is Jan. 18

Save the date for Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 13th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at 9 a.m. at Samford Pool. Recruit sponsors to support you as you take the plunge in support of Lee County Special Olympics. Pre-registration is required at: auburnalabama.org/parks/register. Please register individually, even if you have a group. Those who register by Jan. 6 are guaranteed a t-shirt.

Tickets on sale for Auburn’s Daddy-Daughter Date Night

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 35th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, 2025, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is a Black and White Ball — think black, white and silver, classy and elegant. Tickets are available at auburnalabama.org/parks/register.