SUSCC Foundation launches new scholarship

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation is excited to announce the creation of a new scholarship in collaboration with The Auburn City Schools Career Technical Education (ACS-CTE) Advisory Board. This new initiative builds upon a long-standing and successful partnership between both institutions, which have worked together on a variety of programs to support students’ academic and professional growth. Auburn High School remains the leading feeder school for students attending SUSCC in the region.

“We especially appreciate and value Auburn City Schools’ Career Technical Education (ACS-CTE) for their commitment to increasing awareness of SUSCC and facilitating their students’ success through this new scholarship program,” said Todd Shackett, President of Southern Union State Community College. “This partnership will benefit students in the community for years to come.”

The idea for the scholarship program was first proposed by Jack Burkhalter, a dedicated member of the ACS-CTE Advisory Board, who has supported numerous students attending Southern Union over the past five years. “We are grateful to Jack for his leadership and belief in our students. His vision and dedication have inspired us to create and grow this program, which will have a lasting positive impact on our students’ lives,” said Dr. Silvia Scaife, Director of Career and Technical Education for Auburn City Schools.

The ACS-CTE Advisory Board officially adopted the new scholarship program during its September meeting. The program includes the following scholarships: