SUSCC Foundation launches new scholarship

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC
OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation is excited to announce the creation of a new scholarship in collaboration with The Auburn City Schools Career Technical Education (ACS-CTE) Advisory Board. This new initiative builds upon a long-standing and successful partnership between both institutions, which have worked together on a variety of programs to support students’ academic and professional growth. Auburn High School remains the leading feeder school for students attending SUSCC in the region.
“We especially appreciate and value Auburn City Schools’ Career Technical Education (ACS-CTE) for their commitment to increasing awareness of SUSCC and facilitating their students’ success through this new scholarship program,” said Todd Shackett, President of Southern Union State Community College. “This partnership will benefit students in the community for years to come.”
The idea for the scholarship program was first proposed by Jack Burkhalter, a dedicated member of the ACS-CTE Advisory Board, who has supported numerous students attending Southern Union over the past five years. “We are grateful to Jack for his leadership and belief in our students. His vision and dedication have inspired us to create and grow this program, which will have a lasting positive impact on our students’ lives,” said Dr. Silvia Scaife, Director of Career and Technical Education for Auburn City Schools.
The ACS-CTE Advisory Board officially adopted the new scholarship program during its September meeting. The program includes the following scholarships:
- ACS-CTE Chairman Scholarship: Provides immediate financial assistance for CTE students to cover tuition and other costs, fostering the development of a skilled workforce within the community.
- ACS-CTE Technical Trade Scholarship: Supports CTE students pursuing careers in trades such as welding, automotive technology, construction, and precision machining.
- ACS-CTE Healthcare Services Scholarship: Aids CTE students entering the growing field of healthcare professions, helping address the critical demand for healthcare professionals.
- ACS-CTE Business Scholarship: Provides assistance for students in business, management, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the development of a robust local economy.
All scholarships are designed to cover tuition, books, and technical fees, ensuring that CTE students have the resources necessary to succeed in their fields. Students interested in applying for these scholarships can do so through the Southern Union Foundation at www.suscc.edu/about/foundation-overview.
To support these scholarships and further the success of local students, community members and organizations are encouraged to visit www.secure.qgiv.com/for/acs-ctes. Donors also have the option to establish a permanent endowed scholarship with the Southern Union Foundation.
For more information, please contact Gretchen VanValkenburg at gvanvalkenburg@suscc.edu or call 334-414-4039.