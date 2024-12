School board salutes Beauregard FFA

The Lee County Board of Education recognized members of the Beauregard FFA for their recent achievements at state competition. Pictured are, front row from left: Tanya Martinez, Gracyn Lashley, Taylor Morgan, Ava Kendrick, Caelyn Lashley, Karlie Barnes, Alleria Dupree and Advisor Jerad Dyess. Back row: Superintendent Mike Howard, Board Vice President and District 6 Board Member Larry Patterson, Board President and District 1 Board Member Mark Tomlin, District 2 Board Member Rusty Courson, District 3 Board Member Richard Brown Sr., District 5 Board Member Mary Ensley, District 4 Board Member Roger Keel and District 7 Board Member Napoleon Stringer. PHOTO BY STEVEN STIEFEL | FOR THE OBSERVER