AHS teams are state champs

Girls cross country wins in dramatic fashion

BY COACH ERIKA SKIDMORE

The 2024 season for the Auburn High School Varsity Girls’ Cross Country team was nothing short of extraordinary. Over the course of a 10-meet season, these talented athletes showcased their grit, determination and teamwork, achieving victory in every competition they entered. The pinnacle of the season came with a thrilling one-point victory over Hoover High School, securing another state championship for Auburn.

Leading the team was Sarah Tole, a sophomore, who has earned the distinction of being the No. 1 ranked runner in the state of Alabama. Her dedication and performance have been a source of inspiration for the entire team and a testament to the strength of Auburn’s cross-country program.

The championship team included:

● Abby Merner

● Adeline Clark

● Audrey Erath

● Hannah Kwon-Larson

● JB Wade

● Linnea Cox

● Maggie Shaw Cox

● Natalie Schoonover

● Rylee Plexico

● Sarah Tole

Our dedicated alternates, who supported the team every step of the way, were:

● Valeria Escalera

● Abigail Hardee

● Cates Brantley

This season was a true team effort, with all 34 girls contributing to the program’s success and creating an environment of excellence. Their hard work, camaraderie, and relentless pursuit of improvement set a high standard for future seasons.

It has been an incredible honor to coach this group of outstanding young women. Their perseverance and teamwork have brought pride to Auburn High School, and I look forward to watching them continue to achieve greatness, both on and off the course. I am incredibly proud of these girls and this unforgettable season.

Erika Skidmore is head coach of the AHS girl’s cross country team.