2024: The year in review

BY MICHELLE KEY,

PUBLISHER

EDITOR@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — Another year has come and will soon be gone. As we do every year, we offer a look at some of the biggest headlines of the year.

January

January started out with the Lee County Board of Education welcomed its new superintendent Dr. Mike Howard. He filled the vacancy left upon the retirement of Dr. James McCoy. Read more at www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/01/04/lee-county-board-of-education-welcomes-new-superintendent.

We announced that Auburn University Marching Band won the Metallica Marching Band Competition “For Whom the Band Tolls.” You can see a photo and read about the contest at www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/01/08/the-bells-toll-for-auburn-university-marching-band.

Opelika City Schools hired Brian Moore as its new head football coach. Moore went on to lead the Dawgs in a winning season. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/01/12/ohs-new-football-coach-ready-to-get-the-life-back-in-this-program.

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce launched its young professionals group at the beginning of 2024. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/01/18/opelika-chamber-of-commerce-launches-oyp.

January also brought the announcement that Floral Park in Opelika would be getting a $7.2 million upgrade. Find more information and a video of the plans at www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/01/25/floral-park-to-get-7-2-million-facelift/.

February

February rolled in with conflict in the historic district of Opelika. Neighbors were divided over the fate of the historic Renfro house. Read more about his on the website at www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/02/02/fate-of-renfro-house-still-undecided.

Opelika’s Brady Campbell won the AHSAA State Wrestling Championship for the second year in a row. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/02/24/brady-campbell-wins-second-wrestling-championship.

Golden State Foods announced its plans to invest another $9.2 million in equipment upgrades in its Opelika facility. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/02/18/golden-state-foods-to-invest-9-4-million-in-new-equipment.

February also saw the opening of the new senior center, located in the former school which has been restored and now houses the East Alabama Arts Association, Envision and more. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/02/18/new-opelika-senior-center-now-open.

March

Tragedy struck in March when columnist and friend Greg Markley passed away on March 15 in an accident while he was traveling. Markley had been a writer for The Observer for many years, and his work had earned awards from the Alabama Press Association. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/04/10/tribute-to-the-observer-columnist-greg-markley.

In March, the Lee County Sheriff’s office announced the formation of its nonprofit foundation. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/03/05/sheriff-announces-new-foundation.

The community welcomed Dr. Temple Grandin to Auburn’s College of Agriculture. She was the keynote speaker at the college’s Women in Agriculture luncheon. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/03/05/world-renowned-animal-behaviorist-brings-her-message-about-having-autism-to-au.

Auburn University stayed in the news in March as it unveiled the new bronze state of our favorite mascot, Aubie. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/03/05/aubie-immortalized-in-bronze.

March also brought Bryson McGlynn’s debut on national television as a contestant on Master Chef Jr. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/03/06/opelika-sixth-grader-competing-on-national-television.

The Lee County commission announced its plans to use $4.2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/03/27/commission-allocates-over-4-million-in-federal-funds.

April

The city of Auburn allocated $10 million for upgrades Wilmore Park. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/04/18/wilmore-park-to-receive-10-million-in-upgrades.

February may be National Heart Health Month, but every month heart health is at the center of Opelika’s commitment to being a heart safe community. Opelika was the recipient of a Heart Safe Environment award in April, in recognition of its efforts in expanding access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community. The city placed 114 AEDs throughout the community and in all patrol cars. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/04/10/opelika-receives-heart-safe-environment-award.

Opelika Middle School history teacher Justin Devereux won his fourth National Championship Title at the 2024 USA Masters National Weightlifting Championship held April 13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/04/19/oms-history-teacher-wins-fourth-weight-lifting-national-championship.

The city of Opelika made the news again when it announced the opening on its European office in Berlin, Germany. It is part of a collaboration with the Transatlantic Business & Investment Council. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/04/26/city-of-opelika-opens-european-office.

May

It has been said that April showers bring May flowers. This year brought the opening of The Pepperell Branch Waverly Trail. This nature trail offers nearly a paved path nearly a mile long and two shorter unpaved trails. The trails wind along the edges of the Pepperell Branch. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/05/02/pepperell-branch-waverly-trail-now-open.

May was quite the month for winning things. The Harvis family from Opelika appeared on Family Feud and walked away as winners. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/05/16/local-family-wins-game-show.

The Glenwood baseball team won its 24th AISA 3A State Championship. This was the last baseball championship competition in the AISA system for the team as they transferred into the AHSAA system in the fall. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/05/16/a-storybook-ending-for-glenwood.

Bryson McGlynn also brought a win home when he took the top spot and was named America’s MasterChef Junior. You can find the article about his win plus information from every week of the competition on the website. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/05/23/bryson-brings-home-the-cheese.

June

Albert Weeden Jr. was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/06/07/loachapokas-weeden-named-athletic-director-of-the-year.

A whopping $46 million dollar expansion was announced by Daewan in June. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/06/07/daewan-america-announces-46-million-expansion-opelikacouncil-approves-tax-abatements.

Local restaurant icon Western Sizzlin served its last meal and closed its doors after serving the community for 50 years. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/06/14/after-50-years-in-business-opelikas-western-sizzlin-closes-doors.

Auburn University added wheelchair soccer to its adaptive sports program. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/06/27/wheelchair-soccer-latest-add-to-au-adaptive-sports.

July

July was a month of celebrations for the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, The Observer and Lillian Dalton Miller of Auburn who celebrated her 100th birthday.

The Chamber won the distinction of being named the National Chamber of the year. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/07/25/opelika-wins-national-chamber-of-the-year.

The Observer brought home top honors from the Alabama Press Association awards ceremony. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/07/04/the-observer-earns-top-honors-from-press-association.

Miller celebrated her birthday with family and friends. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/07/29/100th-birthday.

Unfortunately, July also brought the devastating fire that gutted the Stone Martin building in downtown Opelika. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/07/17/fire-guts-downtown-office.

August

The 2024-25 started off with the murder of rising football star Javion Gary from Loachapoka. Gary was killed and another student was injured in Notasulga on Aug. 8, just days after the first day of school. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/09/05/loachapoka-honors-memory-of-javion-gary. Two men were later arrested and charged for this crime. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/08/15/two-notasulga-men-arrested-charged-in-connection-with-murder-of-loachapoka-student.

Iconic Country Barbecue opened its new restaurant in August. It’s original building was later torn down. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/08/09/countrys-barbecue-to-open-new-site-on-aug-12.

Opelika Main Street announced it had started the process for finding a new executive director. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/08/01/opelika-main-street-begins-hunt-for-new-executive-director.

September

Businesses throughout the area continue to invest in Opelika. September brought the news of Niagara Bottling and Pharmavite announcing expansions with a combined total of $47 million. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/09/12/industries-to-invest-47-million-at-opelika-facilities.

September also brought about the closing of the Springwood Hotel following a failed inspection by the state fire marshall’s office. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/09/10/hotel-residents-ordered-to-leave-facility.

Thelma Jones from Loachapoka celebrated her 105th birthday on Sept.19. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/09/20/loachapokas-thelma-jones-celebrates-105th-birthday-offers-words-of-wisdom.

October

October brought new facilities to both Auburn and Opelika. In Auburn, The Graduate celebrated its opening. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/10/04/the-graduate-celebrates-opening-with-hilton-experience.

In Opelika, the new engineering facility for the Lee County Commission opened. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/10/31/county-commission-new-engineering-facility-opens.

CARE Humane Society celebrated its 50th anniversary of caring for animals in Lee County. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/10/24/local-humane-society-marks-50th-anniversary.

November

Samantha Copelan made history when she was elected to the position of district judge on Nov. 5. Copelan is the first female to be elected to the position in Lee County. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/08/copelan-becomes-lee-countys-first-female-district-judge.

Mercy Medical broke ground on a new facility this year. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/04/mercy-medical-to-break-ground-on-new-facility.

Miele which announced its first production facility in the United States would be in Opelika, assembled its first appliance at the Opelika plant in November. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/20/miele-assembles-first-appliance-at-opelika-plant.

Local builder, Hughston Homes enraged many community members when it tore down a tree that contained the nest of a pair of bald eagles in an area it was developing. The company had a permit for the removal but is currently under investigation in regards to the circumstances surrounding the nest removal. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/20/community-outraged-by-destruction-of-eagles-nest/.and www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/19/reader-disappointed-angry-with-developer-for-displacing-eagles.

Six citizens were recognized by Auburn Mayor Gary Fuller with Lamplighter Awards in November. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/11/26/auburn-mayor-honors-citizens-lighting-the-way.

The community turned out for the second Longest Table Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 27. More than 500 people took part in the free event, organized by Sarah Gill and Hannah Parker and made possible by the generosity of numerous volunteers from the community. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/12/03/the-longest-table-dishes-out-comfort-and-community.

Pictured above, volunteers once again hosted The Longest Table, a free, hearty meal for the community held on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Approximately 500 community members turned out for his year’s event and 50 meals were delivered to first responders. Food was also delivered to a local hotel for long-term residents to enjoy. PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA | FOR THE OBSERVER

December

The Opelika Pickleball Club presented the city of Opelika with a check for $100,000 during the Dec. 3 city council meeting. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/12/03/opelika-pickleball-club-presents-city-with-check.

A multi-vehicle accident involving a bus from the Valley Haven School killed two from Lee County and injured 9 others. The accident occurred with the bus and a pickup truck collided head-on while traveling on US Highway 29 in Beulah. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/12/10/monday-bus-crash-kills-two.

Opelika High School unveiled its food truck in December. www.opelikaobserver.com/2024/12/17/ohs-culinary-department-unveils-food-truck/

The city of Auburn moves forward with its plans for a new high school. wwwopelikaobserver.com/2024/12/17/acs-board-approves-15-9-million-site-prep-for-second-high-school.

Looking forward: The Observer is looking forward to continuing to serve the Lee County community with local news and event coverage. It is an honor to serve you and we are thankful for your continued support.