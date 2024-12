Come take a train ride through the lights! Enjoy food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and a Christmas Market.

2024 Date/Time

December 19-21

5:00-8:00 p.m.

Monkey Park

Ages

Family friendly event for children and adults of all ages.

Cost

Train rides are $2 per ride. CASH ONLY.

Entertainment

TBA

Concessions

The Opelika Band Boosters will have hamburgers, hotdogs, hot chocolate and other concessions each night of the event.