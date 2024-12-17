Opelika Holiday Light Fight

The contest is on to see who has Opelika’s best Christmas decorations.

Keep Opelika Beautiful has challenged city residents to pull out all the stops on outdoor light displays this year. Online poll voting & secret judges will be used to determine the winners. Two residential and two business winners will be selected; one community favorite and one secret judge favorite in each category. Winners will be announced Dec. 20.

Visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/holiday-light-fight and click on the “Holiday Lights Map” link to go to the map of the entries. The map also includes directions to light displays in other locations in Lee County.

Visitors are reminded to be courteous while driving through neighborhoods. Remain in your vehicle while viewing the lights.