Opelika City Council approves bid to buy new police vehicles

BY MICHELLE KEY
EDITOR@
OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM
OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the council members recognized Alexis Menefield as the December Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.
In other business
- The council rejected the bid for the purchase of five 2025 Chevy Police Tahoes.The Purchasing Department requested to rebid these with updated specifications at a later date.
- The council approved a bid for seven 2025 Chevy LS Tahoes for the Opelika Police Department (OPD). The bid was awarded to Hardy Automotive Fleet Group for a total amount of $392,567.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved the purchase of police equipment for seven 2025 Chevy LS Tahoes using the state of Alabama contract No. MA230000004212 for the OPD. The bid was awarded to Emergency Lighting by Haynes for a total amount of $51,654.36.
- The council approved the purchase of Cisco routers and hardware from CDW Government LLC, with Omnia Contract No. 2018011-01 for the IT Department for just over $165,000.
- The council approved the purchase of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus for three years with the Omnia Contract No. 2018011-01 for the IT Department for a total of $342,172.35 to be paid out in equal installments over the next three years.
- The council approved an agreement with Mark Foster Company. The company provides its clients professional services in the areas of job analysis, test development and validation assessment center design. The company will provide professional services in connection with the development of appropriate examination and assessment procedures for the OPD and OFD. Work will be performed on an as-requested basis and billed on a per occurrence basis.
- The council approved a right-of-way encroachment license agreement with Laurel Lakes HOA for Laurel Lakes Entrance Sign.
- The council approved an annual appropriation contract in the amount of $3,000 with Lee County Literacy Coalition.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $1,500 to Envision Opelika for Worthy Squared.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend theZoning Ordinance & Map to rezone a nearly 11,000 square-foot lot located at 1001 1st Ave. from C-3, GC-S to C-1, GC-S.
- The council approved an annexation petition by Moore’s Construction LLC, to annex six acres of land located at 448 Lee Road 174 [Albright Road].