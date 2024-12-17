Latest News
Opelika celebrates Christmas in a Railroad Town
Opelika City Council approves bid to buy new police vehicles
Annual Christmas Parade rolls through downtown Auburn
Protect yourself this holiday season
A preview of the Boykin Donahue Community Campus
Inside the Statehouse | Dec. 19, 2024
Scam Alerts
Corporate Transparency Act on hold; for now
O’Grows letter to the community: We’re grateful
‘sPAW-lidays’ raises funds for CARE Humane Society
Opelika Holiday Light Fight
Calendar of events | Dec. 17, 2024
Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express
Expanding Opportunities for Families: The Oaks School now an ESP for Choose Act
ACS Board approves $15.9 million site prep for second high school
Four sworn in for another term on Lee County Schools Board
Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity thanks community for support
East Alabama Community Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits
Goodwill provides thousands of new toys for families in need
A year in review: Football in Opelika, Auburn, Lee County
Opelika celebrates Christmas in a Railroad Town
by
The Observer Staff
|
Dec 17, 2024
|
Community
