Public Notices | Week of Dec. 9, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

I. S. a minor child (DOB: 10/18/2011), Case No. JU 2022-414.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: DeAnna Lea Spoon, mother of I. S.,who was born on 10/18/2011 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee and on the unknown father of I. S. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on September 14, 2022. DeAnna Lea Spoon and the unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2022-414.02 terminating the mother’s and unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK Hon. Harold S. Patrick

Attorney for Lee County DHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 741-0809 Legal Run 11/21/2024, 11/27/2024, 12/05/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE MATTER TO THE ESTATE OF WALLACE TURNBELL, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2024-614

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Walter S. Turnbull, on the 21st day of November, 2024 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Walter S. Turnbull, Executor Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLY B. ALLEN, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-632

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Cacelia Derane Allen, as Executrix of the Estate of Billy B. Allen, deceased, on the 21st day of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Cacelia Derane Allen, Executrix Of the Estate of Billy B. Allen, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN REL ESTATE OF CARL N. ETTINGER IV, Deceased

CASE NO. 2024-591

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Amelia Blessing Ettinger as Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl N. Ettinger IV, deceased, on November 18, 2024, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amelia Blessing Ettinger, Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl N. Ettinger IV, deceased. Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24, 12/12/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

January 21, 2025, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the portion of Spring Street lying on the north side of Dallas Avenue. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Spring Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

All of the portion of Spring Drive lying north of Dallas Avenue as shown on plat of Spring Hill Heights Subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 3, Page 12 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and as shown on plat of Spring Hill Heights, Block “L” Subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 18, Page 31 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 5th day of December, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK Legal Run 12/5/24, 12/12/24, 12/19/24 & 12/26/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

January 21, 2025, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the rights-of-way of Linch Street, Haddox Street, Brown Street, King Street and a portion of Penland Street. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The rights-of-way of the streets to be vacated are more particularly described as follows:

The rights-of-way of those platted streets, never constructed, as named Linch, Haddox and Brown in Operell Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and as contained within Lot 1, Hamilton Station Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 12 at Page 178 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. And also King Street and a portion of Penland Street which fronts on Lots 5 thru 16 which were platted in Operell Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and as contained in Lot 2 Century Park Subdivision, Operell Section as recorded in Plat Book 39 at Page 94 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 5th day of December, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK Legal Run 12/5/24, 12/12/24, 12/19/24 & 12/26/24

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , December 27, 2024 at Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram , 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

VIN# 3A8FY48989T571080 Legal Run 12/12/2024 & 12/19/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit A74

Unit A94

Unit C43

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 12/12/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

12/19/2024 at 10:00am

Unit 3016

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 12/12/2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830 – Thursday, December 19th, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Unit L149

Unit B31

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 12/12/2024

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Master Plan Revisions, Major Amendment and Preliminary Plat – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Matthew Richardson, authorized representative of ASH-Evermore Homes of AL, LLC, property owners, to consider a major amendment to the Knollwood PUD Master Plan accessed at 820 Crawford Road. The amendment decreases lot widths of Lots 2 to 12 from 60’ to 55’ to add one lot. Lot 44 (9,120 sf) is changed from a single family lot to an open space/amenity lot. The Planning Commission will consider the request and vote. A public hearing on a request by Matthew Richardson, authorized representative of ASH-Evermore Homes of AL, LLC, property owners for preliminary approval of Knollwood Subdivision consisting of 50 lots accessed at 820 Crawford Road.

B. Text Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Section 5.1 B. Amendment Procedures Definitions; Section 8.17 C. Conditional Use Procedures.

C. Text Amendments to the Subdivision Regulations – Public Hearing A public hearing to consider a proposed text amendments to the Subdivision Regulations: Section 4.3 B. Preliminary Plat Review and Approval Procedure Requirements; Section 4.4 A. Final Plat Approval General and D. Final Plat Requirements

D. Other Business Consider an amendment to the Planning Commission By-Laws, Article V Agenda

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to

the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR Legal Run 12/12/24

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at SelfStorageAuction.com

Date: December 18, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: cash, debit,

Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit,

make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the

time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected,

the $100 cash deposit will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 2 units:

A23 – B. Johnson: Couch set, mattresses, tubs & boxes

E10 – S. Chamblee: Couch set, night tables, headboards

Legal Run 12/12/2024

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

Public Notice and Request for Comments

Public Notice

The Community Development office now has available the Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) available for public viewing and comments. The CAPER provides annual information on program accomplishments in meeting performance outcome measures for program year 2023 (October 1, 2023- September 30, 2024) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

A copy of the CAPER is available for public review at the Public Works, City Hall (Mayor’s office), Opelika Library, SportsPlex, and Covington Recreation Center. A public hearing was held on November 18, 2024 at the Municipal Meeting Room. The comment period began on November 11, 2024 and will conclude on December 24, 2024. Public participation and comments are invited either in writing or in person.

Comments may be sent to: Lisa Harrelson, Community Development Administrator, Re: 2023 CAPER, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36801; Phone (334)705-5155; Email: lharrelson@opelika-al.gov . Legal Run 12/12/24

CITY OF OPELIKA SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-3 District (Low-Density Residential District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, said corner being the beginning point of the tract of land here to be described and conveyed: From said point of beginning run thence North 89 degrees 32 minutes East along the North boundary line of said Section 4, 295.0 feet; run thence South 0 degrees 14 minutes East 1,545.0 feet to a point in the center line of a dirt road; run thence North 65 degrees 00 minutes West along the center of said dirt road 610.0 feet; run thence North 1 degree 02 minutes East 351.9 feet; run thence South 88 degrees 48 minutes East 248.6 feet; run thence North 0 degrees 12 minutes West 938.2 feet to the point of beginning; containing 12.24 acres, more or less, situated Sections 4 and 5, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and being designated as Parcel 5 on that certain plat of survey dated January 14, 1963, prepared by George L. Boles, of record in Town Plat Book 6, at Page 128, in the Office of Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property, containing approximately 12.24 acres, is located in the 900 Block of Lake Condy Road.

The Development Plan (Master Plan) provides for a residential development consisting of approximately 19 single-family home lots. The development plan shows Hidden Lakes Addition has been master planned to be consistent with the general development of the existing Hidden Lakes Subdivision. Hidden Lakes Addition will share amenities and the Homeowners Association with Hidden Lakes Subdivision. The development will be accessed from Lake Condy Road and through Hidden Lakes Subdivision. The proposed density is .95 units per acre.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on December 5, 2024, in The Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 12th day of December 2024./s/

Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal 12/12/24

ORDINANCE NO. 031-24

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING FIRST AMENDMENT TO LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PERTAINING TO PROPERTY LOCATED AT 200 SOUTH 6TH STREET

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) owns certain real property located at 200 South 6th Street; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Ordinance No. 008-22, adopted on April 6, 2022, The Opelika Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”), as Tenant, and City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”), as Landlord, entered into a certain Lease Agreement (the “Lease”), pursuant to the terms of which the City has leased to the Chamber the property (the “Leased Premises”) located at 200 South 6th Street (the former Lewis Cooper Memorial Library) in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, the City has vacated a portion of South 6th Street containing approximately 0.2053 acre, located in front of and adjacent to the Leased Premises, said vacated roadway being more particularly described in Section 1 below; and

WHEREAS, the City and the Chamber desire to add the vacated roadway as more particularly described in Section 1 below to the Leased Premises as described in Article I of the original Lease; and

WHEREAS, a certain First Amendment to Lease Agreement (hereinafter the “First Amendment) has been prepared and submitted to the City Council for approval, and the City Council has determined that it is now in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said First Amendment.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Council”) as the governing body of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

1.That it is hereby established and declared that the following described property of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes:

Beginning at the northwest corner of Lot 4B, Block C, Byrd Lands, as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika, said point being on the southeasterly right of way line of Avenue A; thence S47°15’20”W, along said right of way line, 100.0 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the Parcel of Land herein described; thence, along the present right of way line of Sixth Street, S42°44’40”E, 200.00 feet; thence, continuing along said right of way line, S47°15’20”W, 21.48 feet; thence, continuing along said right of way line, S42°44’40”E, 199.12 feet to the northwesterly right of way line of Avenue B; thence S47°15’20”W, along said right of way line, 13.47 feet to the new right of way line of Sixth Street; thence, along said new right of way line, N42°44’40”W, 372.12 feet; thence N47°15’20”E, 27.00 feet; thence N42°44’40”W, 27.00 feet to the southeasterly right of way line of Avenue A; thence N47°15’20”E, along said right of way line, 7.95 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Said parcel of land being 8942 Square Feet or 0.2053 Acre in Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, and formerly being portions of Lots 1 A & B and Lot 4 A, Block C, Byrd Lands, as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 9, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

2.That it is hereby declared to be in the best interest of the public and the City of Opelika to lease the property described in Section 1 above to the Chamber and said property shall be added to the Leased Premises as described in Article I of the Lease.

3.That the proposed First Amendment to Lease Agreement between the Chamber and the City, a copy of which is attached hereto and marked as Exhibit “A”, is hereby approved, authorized, ratified and confirmed in the form substantially submitted to the City Council with such changes thereto (by addition, deletion or substitution) as the Mayor shall approve, which approval shall be evidenced by execution and delivery of said First Amendment.

That the Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver said First Amendment in the name and on behalf of the City. That the officers of the City and any person or persons designated and authorized by any officers of the City to act in the name and on behalf of the City, or any one or more of them, are authorized to do or cause to be done or performed in the name and on behalf of the City such other acts and to execute and deliver or cause to be executed and delivered in the name and on behalf of the City such other notices, certificates, assurances or other instruments or other communications under the seal of the City or otherwise, as they or any of them deem necessary or advisable or appropriate in order to carry into effect the intent of the provisions of this Ordinance and the First Amendment. That upon completion of the execution of the First Amendment by all parties, a copy of such agreement shall be kept on file by the City. That this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of December, 2024.

/s/Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 4th day of December, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of December, 2024.

/s/Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK Legal Run 12/12/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 12/19/2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 511

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 12/12/2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION were granted to Eugene M. Harvey on the Estate of John D. Godwin, deceased, on the 19th day of November, 2024 by Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE Legal Run 12/12/24, 12/19/24 & 12/26/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of CAROLYN A. WILSON, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-533

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to DONNA W. COUTURE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of CAROLYN A. WILSON, Deceased, on the 25th day of November, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNA W. COUTURE

Personal Representative of the Estate of CAROLYN A. WILSON

Legal Run 12/12/24, 12/19/24 & 12/16/24

Notice of Public Auction

At 6:30 AM on Sunday, January 26, 2025, a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in fair condition with 202,934 miles VIN:2GCEC19V2Y1270509 will be publicly auctioned as is at 374 Lee Road 14, Auburn, AL 36830 by Johnny Shelton Frazier AL DL#9666085. Legal Run 12/12/24 & 12/19/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Daktronics, Inc., has completed the Contract for the Improvements of Auburn High School Scoreboard and Videoboard Upgrades at Auburn, AL for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Auburn,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Harvest Engineering, LLC

216 S 8th Street, Suite 113

Opelika, AL 36801

(Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

NINA FAYE DEKICH, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-659

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

STEVEN EUGENE DEKICH, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/05/24 & 12/12/24