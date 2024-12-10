Auburn Parks & Rec hosts Holly Jolly Drop & Shop

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks & Recreation will host the second Holly Jolly Drop & Shop at Frank Brown Recreation Center (235 Opelika Road) on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. Kids ages 5-12 are invited to make holiday crafts, write letters to Santa, enjoy snacks and play games, giving parents an opportunity to do some kid-free holiday shopping. The event is free, but participants must register in advance at auburnal.myrec.com.

Help local children ‘Shop with a Cop’

CONTRIBUTED BY OPD

OPELIKA — The Opelika Police Department’s Shop with a Cop Program is focused on strengthening relationships between law enforcement and youth in our community. Local children are selected to the program and will have the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts for their family and items for themselves while accompanied by a police officer. Once shopping is complete, the child will enjoy a meal with police officers at the department while community volunteers wrap their gifts to take home.

Thanks to funds raised at the Chili on the Tracks Cook-Off and donations, officers took 42 children shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. The goal for 2024 is to be able to take 50 children shopping.

How You Can Contribute:

Cash can be donated at the Opelika Police Department, located at 501 S. 10th Street.

Checks should be made out to the City of Opelika with OPD Shop with a Cop in the memo line. Checks can be dropped off at the Opelika Police Department or mailed to:

OPD Community Relations

501 South 10th Street

PO Box 2485

Opelika, AL 36803-2485

OPD Community Relations 501 South 10th Street PO Box 2485 Opelika, AL 36803-2485 Credit Cards can be taken in person at the Opelika Police Department, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prepaid Gift Cards and Target Gift Cards can be dropped off at the Opelika Police Department or mailed to:

OPD Community Relations

501 South 10th Street

PO Box 2485

Opelika, AL 36803-2485

OPD Community Relations 501 South 10th Street PO Box 2485 Opelika, AL 36803-2485 Sponsorships: Contact Allison Duke, aduke@opelika-al.gov,or call (334)705-5213 if your business is interested in a sponsorship.

Make things easier with Holiday Wrap Up

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth annual Holiday Wrap Up, offering residents a little help with Christmas preparations.

Drop off up to 20 pre-boxed gifts at the Harris Center (425 Perry St.), and pick them up beautifully wrapped, ready to place under the tree — all on the same day. Participants can choose from a selection of festive wrapping paper or bring their own.

This FREE service is exclusively available to Auburn residents. Gift wrapping slots are limited each day, and the event will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Holiday Wrap Up dates and times are Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Do you love wrapping gifts and spreading holiday cheer? Enthusiastic volunteers are needed help make the Holiday Wrap Up a festive success.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Auburn Parks and Recreation at 334-501-2930 or email Maura Toohey at mtoohey@auburnalabama.org.

Safe Exchange Zones available for marketplace meet-ups

During the holiday season, lots of items are sold through small businesses without storefronts and through online marketplaces. Take advantage of safe exchange zone areas in the parking lots at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Justice Center and the Smiths Station Government Center. These safe exchange zones are under 24-hour video surveillance and are great for child custody exchanges, marketplace meetups and more. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER