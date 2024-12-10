City of Opelika hires assistant purchasing-revenue manager

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika recently announced the hiring of Courtney Ross to serve as the new assistant purchasing-revenue manager. In her new role, Ross will be responsible for managing and supervising the daily operations of the revenue department.

The assistant purchasing-revenue manager is a new position that was created to strengthen the management and efficiency of the city’s revenue and purchasing department. It focuses on streamlining processes, ensuring compliance, and supporting staff development. The role is essential for maintaining high standards in managing the city’s purchasing processes and revenue operations.

“As the assistant purchasing-revenue manager, Courtney will play a key role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the revenue department, including managing revenue collections and business licensing,” said Lillie Finley, purchasing and revenue manager. “Courtney will be responsible for supervising, training, and supporting staff to ensure efficient operations of the Revenue Department. Courtney’s leadership will play a vital role in the city’s success. We are thrilled to have her and know that she will be a valuable asset to the city’s team.”

Having begun her career as a revenue assistant with the city of Opelika Revenue Department, she rejoins the city with seven years of experience, new and specialized skills, and as a certified Alabama Revenue Municipal Officer.

Ross is originally from Reeltown. She earned an Associate Degree in Science from Southern Union State Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in global general business from Troy University, where she earned a place on the Dean’s List.

Ross, the daughter of Jean (Fred) Smith, is happily married to her husband of seven years and has two daughters.