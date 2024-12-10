Christmas in a Railroad Town returns on Friday

BY ANITA STIEFEL

OPELIKA — Historic downtown Opelika will come to life again this holiday season with the annual Christmas in a Railroad Town event, set for Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Christmas in a Railroad Town features a wide range of activities, including the chance to feed nativity animals and take photos with Santa Claus. There will be live entertainment featuring performances by Make Your Move at 6 p.m., OCT at 6:30 p.m., Celtic Traditions at 7 p.m. and The Recycled Teenagers Zumba at 7:30 p.m.

Jubilee Farms will be on hand with pony rides and a small animal petting zoo, and children can enjoy train rides and explore a fire truck. There will be wagon rides for Victorian Front Porch tours and an appearance by Auburn University’s beloved mascot, Aubie. Enjoy roasted and buttered chestnuts at Rock & Roll Pinball, and join Opelika Police officers for Cocoa with a Cop.

The Opelika Public Library will host a scavenger hunt, and guests can play a marshmallow toss game at Taylor Made Design. The Junior League of Lee County will run a holiday craft station, and Market Street Coffee Shop will host ornament painting and a photo booth. Write letters to Santa at the Museum of East Alabama, where Melissa Gatlin will be on hand to sign copies of her new book, A Guide to Historic Opelika.

Downtown merchants will offer holiday discounts and sales, including: $1 off jumbo pretzels from Resting Pulse Brewery, 30% off yarn in the window and $20 off UrthYarns Christmas scarf kits at All Strung Out, 20% off all purchases at Fringe, 20% off the entire store and 50% off Christmas sweaters and pajamas at Studio 3:19 and 40% off Christmas cloting, décor, accessories and more at Precious Cargo. The Surcie Shoppe will offer a Charm Bar pop up with Pepper Embroidery to make your own necklace and/or bracelet.

Several food vendors will be on hand, including the Opelika High School culinary arts students serving cookies and hot apple cider and the soccer serving pizza and drinks. Other vendors include O Town Ice Cream, Kettle Me Crazy, Rolling Pepperoni, Mary’s Cakes, Jessie Harper’s Polish Dogs & Fried Fish and Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps.

Sponsors of Christmas in a Railroad Town include the city of Opelika, SouthState Bank, Stone Martin Builders, The Observer, JLD Enterprises and ESG.