Celebrate the Season at the Springer

A musical Christmas classic and a new twist to an ‘Old Tale’ promises new holiday traditions

CONTRIBUTED BY THE SPRINGER

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA — The Springer Opera House, Georgia’s State Theatre, is ringing in the holiday season with two spectacular productions designed to delight audiences of all ages. From the family-friendly classic A Christmas Story the Musical to a cheeky, adults-only Who’s Holiday comedy, the Springer has joyful and fun-filled theatre to entertain all audiences.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Playing on the Woodruff Hall Mainstage is A Christmas Story: The Musical, based on the much-loved 1983 holiday film. Directed by Springer Theatre’s Artistic Director, Keith McCoy, this whimsical, heartwarming musical brings to life the unforgettable adventures of young Ralphie Parker and his quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

“A Christmas Story captures all the magic, humor, and nostalgia of the classic film, but with the added joy of catchy songs and snappy choreography,” said McCoy. “It’s the perfect way for families to come together and celebrate the season. The show is equal parts heart and humor, with a few holiday surprises.”

With a talented cast of performers, A Christmas Story: The Musical features an ensemble of beloved characters, from Ralphie’s quirky classmates to his endearing (and sometimes exasperated) parents. The musical is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Performance Dates: Dec 5 through Dec 22.

Who’s Holiday

Who’s Holiday flips the script on the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas story, offering a comedic and satirical perspective on the holiday season. The rambunctious, adult Cindy Lou Who leads this hilarious Grinch-tell-all and more for a one-woman show that takes audiences on a wild ride through her less-than-perfect life. With a sharp, adult sense of humor, the show tackles everything from love to heartbreak to ridiculous holiday traditions.

“Who’s Holiday is a hilarious, unexpected take on a childhood favorite,” said McCoy. “It’s irreverent and sometimes a bit outrageous, perfect for audiences who want a grown-up laugh and a new way to look at the holidays.”

Performance Dates: Dec. 12 through Dec. 22

Ticket Discounts & Offers

To make the holidays even sweeter, the Springer Opera House has new ticket discount programs:

● Curtain Call SMS Program: a ticket lottery to “win’ a chance the chance to snag tickets to select Springer shows at unbeatable prices: just $25 for Main Stage performances and $20 for Studio II Series shows

● Gateway Program: Tickets are available for $7 for patrons who meet specific eligibility requirements and speak with a box office associate.

Tickets and more information on discounts for both shows are available now on the website at www.springeroperahouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (706) 327-3688. Group rates are available for both performances and ticket packages can be customized for holiday parties and family outings.

About Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House, located in the heart of downtown Columbus, Georgia, has been a cultural landmark since 1871. Known as “Georgia’s State Theatre,” the Springer produces a variety of high-quality theatrical performances, including Broadway shows, local productions, and community events.

For more information about upcoming performances, special events, and ticket discounts, visit www.springeroperahouse.org.