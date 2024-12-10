Auburn medical clinic closes abruptly

No explanation given to employees, patients

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

AUBURN — Employees of the Auburn Urgent Care on South College Street were left in the dark Friday, Dec. 6, when they received an early morning email from the office manager, Duchi Bednarski, informing them that the clinic was closed and ceasing all operations.

In a copy of the email obtained by The Observer, Bednarski stated the decision to close was made after working closely with legal counsel. Employees were told to pick up their personal belongings within the next week. One employee who did not wish to be identified said a meeting with Bednarski had been expected on the morning of Monday, Dec. 7, but Bednarski did not show and instead sent another email stating that the locks had been changed and that final paychecks would be mailed according to the regular schedule.

The email also said medical records at the clinic would be handled by Bednarski’s attorney. It is unknown at this time what patients with pending lab results should do.

The Observer reached out to Bednarski for more information, who responded they have “no comment at this time.”