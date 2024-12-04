Opelika Middle School Students Excel in All-State Choir Selections

CONTRIBUTED BY OCS

OPELIKA — Opelika City Schools has announced that 13 Opelika Middle School (OMS) students were selected for the prestigious Alabama All-State Choir. These talented young singers will represent OMS at the state level after competing against other choral students across Alabama.

This year, 32 OMS students auditioned for the All-State Choir, with district auditions in Montgomery, Alabama. From this highly competitive process, 13 middle school students stood out, earning their place in the state choir.

“I want to give a huge shout out to all 32 students who auditioned this year,” said Marta Harrison, choral director at Opelika Middle School. “The hard work and dedication shown by each of you make me so proud! And to the 13 students who earned spots in the All-State Choir, this is a monumental accomplishment, and I’m beyond thrilled to see your talent recognized at this level.”

The Alabama All-State Choir is a distinguished program that allows students to refine their musical skills, collaborate with professionals in the field, and perform alongside the best young singers in the state.

Participants prepared for the rigorous audition process by learning six music pieces outside their regular classroom instruction, dedicating hours to independent study and after-school practices.

In April, the 13 selected students will travel to Birmingham for three days to rehearse with renowned music professionals. The Middle School Treble Choir will work with Sophia Miller, Associate Director of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, while the Middle School Mixed Choir will rehearse under the direction of Victor C. Johnson, a celebrated composer and conductor. Their hard work will culminate in a final performance on the third and final day.

The students chosen for All-State Choir include Sarah Scott Barnes, Ava Dawson, Winter Glaze, Aleah Harrison, Emori Holifield, Emma Huguley, Kim Marcus Abby Parrish, Ruth Rodiek, Gabby Rosener, Lily Sharp, Nate Street and Emunah Weaver.