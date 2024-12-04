Lee County finalizes ARPA funds

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — It has been more than four years since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the Lee County Commission has just finished allocating its final resources from the American Rescue Plan Act.

During the Nov. 25 meeting, the commission approved the ARPA Final Allocations and Expenditure Resolutions for Beauregard Park Road; Information Services Technology Equipment; and funds for the support of mental health services in the community.

The Beauregard Park Road Project came in as less than what was expected in total — however, an additional allocation was needed for the remainder of the park road.

The commission allocated this amount — slightly over $72,500.

The commission also allocated the leftover amount of $12,500 from the remainder of the Park Road Project for IT Services in the county because it was designated as revenue replacement. This will include items like a printer and copier.

Finally, the commission allocated the final remaining ARPA funds, over $2.13 million, for mental health services in the county — specifically for the new East Alabama Health mental health clinic.

County Administrator Holly Leverette said that the county has done as much as it could on other projects such as the Broadband Project.

“There has been a big push, not only in Lee County and the state of Alabama, but nationally for mental health,” Leverette said. “There is a huge need for beds and space for mental health.

The county commission previously allocated up to $2 million for the mental health clinic that East Alabama Health is building. The county also allocated another $2 million to be awarded from the general budget if necessary.

“At this point, there seems to be more than the extra $2 million,” Leverette said.

This ARPA allocation would take the place of the general budget commitment.

The commission also approved an amendment to the ACCA Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) Program Maintenance and Support Membership Agreement to extend the partnership.

The IAC program has been utilized by the county to assist with the allocation of the ARPA funds, clarifying what those funds can and cannot be used for legally.

The continuation will give the county assistance as those funds are spent — now that they have been allocated.

