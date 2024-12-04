Lee County finalizes ARPA funds

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
LEE COUNTY — It has been more than four years since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the Lee County Commission has just finished allocating its final resources from the American Rescue Plan Act.
During the Nov. 25 meeting, the commission approved the ARPA Final Allocations and Expenditure Resolutions for Beauregard Park Road; Information Services Technology Equipment; and funds for the support of mental health services in the community.
The Beauregard Park Road Project came in as less than what was expected in total — however, an additional allocation was needed for the remainder of the park road.
The commission allocated this amount — slightly over $72,500.
The commission also allocated the leftover amount of $12,500 from the remainder of the Park Road Project for IT Services in the county because it was designated as revenue replacement. This will include items like a printer and copier.
Finally, the commission allocated the final remaining ARPA funds, over $2.13 million, for mental health services in the county — specifically for the new East Alabama Health mental health clinic.
County Administrator Holly Leverette said that the county has done as much as it could on other projects such as the Broadband Project.
“There has been a big push, not only in Lee County and the state of Alabama, but nationally for mental health,” Leverette said. “There is a huge need for beds and space for mental health.
The county commission previously allocated up to $2 million for the mental health clinic that East Alabama Health is building. The county also allocated another $2 million to be awarded from the general budget if necessary.
“At this point, there seems to be more than the extra $2 million,” Leverette said.
This ARPA allocation would take the place of the general budget commitment.
The commission also approved an amendment to the ACCA Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) Program Maintenance and Support Membership Agreement to extend the partnership.
The IAC program has been utilized by the county to assist with the allocation of the ARPA funds, clarifying what those funds can and cannot be used for legally.
The continuation will give the county assistance as those funds are spent — now that they have been allocated.
Other Business:
- The commission received a donation for the Lee County Sheriff’s Reserve from Loachapoka Syrup Soppin’ event from Mayor Ricky Holder.
- The commission heard from Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith about a Department of Homeland Security ALEA Grant for a handheld mass spectrometer for $10,000 with no needed action.
- The commission approved a request use of a former shop facility on Magazine Avenue.
- The commission accepted a Homeland Security Subrecipient Grant Award for a body scanner.
- The commission approved a vote to hold a public hearing in January on a right-of-way vacation for Lee Road 9.
- The commission approved a speed limit reduction for Lee Road 318.
- The commission approved the FY 2025 Local Roads Safety Initiative Award matching of 10%.
- The commission approved a flood damage prevention ordinance & update of the flood insurance map.
- The commission approved the Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Find Longevity Resolution.
- The commission approved the FY2025 Holiday Schedule.