Collinwood luminaries tell Christmas story

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — For the 57th year, Collinwood residents will continue their Christmas gift to the community with the annual Collinwood Luminaries Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 until 9 p.m. Over 1,300 flickering candles in sand filled bags will line the winding, sloping streets throughout the Collinwood neighborhood, symbolizing the guiding of the Holy Family on their journey to the manger where Christ was born.

Along the candlelit drive, homes are decorated for Christmas, signs display Bible verses, and scenes throughout the neighborhood tell the Christmas story. Living scenes with animals feature shepherds, wise men and angels and at the end of the path, a live nativity resonates the message of Christmas.

Pastor Rick Lane, youth minister at the First Methodist Church of Opelika has worked with youth to participate in the live scenes in the neighborhood for 42 years. Youth wear costumes for the nativity scene from the church, while Collinwood residents provide the costumes for Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wisemen scenes.

“The youth ask about the Collinwood Luminaries every year,” said Pastor Lane. “They want to be a part of it. We put up a sign up list for volunteers.

“We want the youth to learn to serve our community with the love of God,” he added, “and we want to invite our community to find and follow the spirit-led life in Jesus.”

Looking back over the past 42 years, Pastor Lane said not a lot has changed in the event, but the numbers of cars has definitely increased. “Everyone wants to experience the beauty of Christmas,” he said.

“I think two of my favorite memories are when I see the faces of the children in the cars looking with amazement at the lighted path and the live nativity scenes with the animals. Secondly, when I see the faces of our youth portraying the story of Jesus in this candle-lit journey. Our children and our youth are certainly a gift from God.”

Pastor Lane added, “It is our honor and privilege to serve and to be with our community.”

“Some of the youth are second generation volunteers spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ’s birth,” said Ruth Torbert, chairman of the Luminaries.

“Since moving into Collinwood in 2004,” she added, “I have enjoyed and been blessed to organize the Collinwood Luminaries for 13 years. Our neighborhood generously covers all expenses and volunteer for over 50 different positions to successfully host this event.

“Each year, my prayer is that God will continue to use this Christmas tradition, as He has for over five decades,” Ruth added. “This event is dedicated to His glory and for the good of all my neighbors, First Methodist Church Opelika youth, Choctafaula (animal handler), staff, and the community that tours our streets.

“We are extremely grateful to Pastor Rick Lane for graciously sharing with Collinwood through his outstanding leadership and discipleship of the youth that have volunteered as our actors in the scenes for 42 years.”

“The neighborhood has always seen the Luminaries as its gift to the community,” explains 90-year-old Martha Hill, a Collinwood resident who has participated from the beginning when the first candles were lit.

“It makes Christmas special for children,” said Martha, whose children grew up looking forward to the annual family event. Martha, who served as chairman several times over the years, feels the event keeps the neighborhood close.

The preparation in setting up the candles involves the entire family. Yards are raked and neatly groomed. Children in the neighborhood assist older residents. A few days before the event, sand is delivered to several locations around the neighborhood. Three to four inches of sand are placed into a plastic bag, then into a paper bag.

The day of the luminaries, bags are placed along the curb and spaced evenly for uniformity. Between 1300-1500 LED candles are used to create the lighted path.

The Luminaries will be held for one night only, Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Those driving through the event will enter the luminary pathway at Collinwood Street (North 10th Street and Oak Bowery). Motorists turn off headlights as they slowly drive one way through the neighborhood and end at McLure.

A printed program will be given out at the entrance with a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone camera to play a recording of the Bible’s Christmas Story from Luke 2:1-20.

Collinwood residents invite everyone in east Alabama to come and enjoy the Luminaries. “We will celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ over 2,000 years ago.,” Ruth stated. “Jesus is alive!”