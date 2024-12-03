Obituaries | Dec. 5, 2024

DORIS PALMER SLAUGHTER

Doris Palmer Slaughter entered her heavenly home on Oct. 14, 2024. She was born in Stapleton, Georgia, on Dec. 25, 1933, to Walton Harold Palmer and Mamie Hinton Palmer.

Her family moved to the Birmingham area where she attended Shelby County High School and Birmingham Business College, where she met the love of her life, the late Joseph Dwight Slaughter, on a blind date and married him four months later.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Walton Slaughter, and brother, Thomas Allen Palmer. She is survived by her son, Joseph Dwight Slaughter Jr. (Carece), daughter Linda Ellen Slaughter, sisters Hazel McIntyre and Nancy Tinny (Harold), brother, Tim Palmer (Linda), daughter-in-law, Ginny Slaughter Morris, grandchildren: Nathan Slaughter (Kate), Carissa Hill (Jason), Sarah Duguid (Matt), Jon Slaughter, Zack Wolfe, and six great-grandchildren.

Doris will be greatly missed by her immediate family, nieces and nephews and many whom she counted as family: Joel and Helen Jenkins, Mark Jenkins (Nicole), Sarah’s brothers and sisters and many others.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Three Oaks Hospice in Richardson, Texas.

MICHAEL SMITH

A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be posted shortly.

KENNETH RAY SMITH

Kenneth Ray Smith went to his forever home on Nov. 29, 2024. He was born on Dec. 24, 1960. He was 63 years old.

He was predeceased by his parents, William Ray Smith and Janell Kenney Smith Lockhart. He is survived by his daughter, Jansen Smith, his brother, Tim (Cristie) Smith, his nephew, Sam (Bethany) Smith, nieces, Chloe Smith & Julianne Smith, granddaughter, Baylee Harper and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir in earlier years. Kenneth graduated from Beauregard High School. After graduation, he was employed by Kroger, Winn Dixie and other retailers until he became disabled. Kenneth was an Auburn football fan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church East Campus. Frederick- Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARGIA LAMB PITZER

Margia Lamb Pitzer celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 with the Lord and her Savior, Jesus Christ. Although no longer with us in this life, Marge leaves a legacy through the many lives she has touched, and especially through her daughter, Michele Richie, and her two granddaughters, Hannah Richie and Kathryn Richie.

Marge lived an amazing life and brought joy to those who knew her. Looking back upon her 86 years on Earth, we are reminded of Proverbs 31:28-31. “Her children will rise up and call her Blessed…Give her the fruit of her hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates.”

During her life, Marge witnessed the Great Depression, World War II, the Korea conflict, Vietnam, President Kennedy’s assassination, the moon landing, 9/11, the Global War on Terrorism, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most Americans who lived during the Great Depression, her childhood was difficult. Along with her 4 brothers and 5 sisters, they worked on the 4-acre family farm in Jesse, West Virginia while her dad worked in the coal mines. After graduating from Oceana High School, Marge attended Concord University, graduating with a degree in Business Education. She met Ronald Pitzer at Concord and was married in November 1961.

During her adult life, she contributed greatly to our Nation during historical times. Marge was working for NASA during one of the most notable times in history, the moon landing. She lived and/or worked in Germany, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Alabama. After college, she was a teacher, then worked for NASA, the Department of Defense, Woodlawn High School in Maryland, and Auburn University, where she retired after 16 years. At Auburn, she was honored as a Spirit of Excellence award recipient — a testament to her commitment to excellence and service. A Certificate of Appreciation from the U.S. Army reads, “Truly a lady to be emulated by others.”

Her fulfillment came from gardening, watching Auburn Sports, reading her Bible and simple things like observing God’s nature, the joy from a beautiful flower, and birds or squirrels at work. She loved her daughter and granddaughters, was present on the day they were born and lived with them for the last 5 years of her life, rejoicing in their life events with confidence in their future success.

Marge is resting in Heaven. She was always described as “sweet” by everyone who knew her and will be remembered for her kindness, her faith, her admiration for nature, and her love for her family.

A funeral service was held Dec. 4 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with burial following at Town Creek Cemetery.

HENRY HELMKE

Henry Helmke passed away Nov. 25, at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. He was with his family and passed after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1931, the son of Anna and Henry Helmke in Bronx, New York. He led a full and happy life. His parents moved to Waldwick, New Jersey, and he attended schools there. After graduating Ramsey High School, he served in the Army.

Following this he graduated from Duke University attaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was awarded a scholarship to study for one year in Frankfort, Germany. He studied at the University of Illinois for one year before coming to teach at Auburn University. Two years later he attended Ohio State University and was awarded a Ph.D. in German. He taught at Auburn for 33 years.

While at Duke he met Shirley Grier and they married in 1957. They had four wonderful children. Henry and Shirley loved to travel. He also enjoyed many hobbies including flying, building model airplanes and building a garden railroad for his grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Gerda Raleigh; and his much beloved daughter Marilyn.

He is survived by his children: Rick (Pam), Tom (Kim), Rob (Roselle); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Henry was a member of Auburn First Presbyterian Church, Auburn Lion’s Club and Auburn Model Flying Club.

His funeral was held Dec. 1, at Auburn First Presbyterian Church. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CHRISTOPHER MARK SIMMONS

Christopher Mark Simmons passed away Nov. 25. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, to Mark and Susan Simmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Tina Simmons; children: Victoria “Tori” Simmons, Chris Simmons Jr. and Christina Simmons; sister Brenda Dean (Lee); grandchildren Dexter Conway and Vaden Conway; nieces Elizabeth Dean, Cathrine Dean; along with several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

GLENDA LOU MURPHY THRASH

On Nov. 24, 2024, Glenda Lou Murphy Thrash, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 76.

Glenda was born on July 17, 1948, in Opelika to Albert and Lillie Clegg Murphy.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Natasha Marie Anderson; four sisters, Alice Smith (James), Betty Bradford (Jerry), Linda Snyder and Sandra Smith (Smitty); Five brothers, Earl Murphy (Pearline), Bob Murphy (Margie), Roy Lee Murphy (Betty Ann), Julian Murphy and Robert Murphy.

She is survived by one daughter and two sons, Ted Thrash (Peggy) of Plantersville, Alabama; Angie Lunceford (Shane) of Opelika and Don Thrash (Jing) of Opelika.

She is also survived by her nine grandchildren Keith Carroll, Andrew Thrash (Christina), Emily Ousley (Neil), Daniel Thrash, Lance Thrash, Isabella Thrash, Ashley Lunceford (Whitney), Adam Lunceford (Anna); three nephews, Cleve, Clarence and Larry Murphy who were like brothers to her and she was their sister.

A funeral service was held Nov. 30 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

EDDIE GRAHAM JR.

Eddie Don Graham Jr, 64, of Beauregard died at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika on Nov. 21, 2024.

Mr. Graham was born Nov. 7, 1960, in Opelika, son of the late Eddie Don Graham Sr. and Gaynell (Cottingham) Graham. Don’s life was marked by his love for racing and car shows, a passion that he pursued with enthusiasm and commitment. His weekends were often spent at the racetrack or attending car shows, where he found joy and camaraderie among fellow enthusiasts. This passion was not just a hobby but a way of life that brought him immense happiness and fulfillment.

He was preceded in death by his parents, who were his guiding lights and greatest supporters. He carried their memory with him throughout his life, honoring them through his actions and the love he shared with his family. Survivors include his daughters, Danielle (Michael) Parker and Ashley (Brandon) Gatlin, both of Smiths Station; and five grandchildren, Bailey Gatlin, Beau Gatlin, Brayden Gatlin, Waylon Parker and Jamison Parker.

In remembering Don, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love and laughter. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. As we say goodbye, we hold onto the cherished memories and the lessons he imparted, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the lives he touched.

A memorial service was held Dec. 1 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

JAMI NICOLE HOWELL

Jami Nicole Howell, 44, of Opelika departed Earth on Nov. 28, 2024. Jami was born Sept. 30, 1980, to the late Larry Martin and Clara Martin.

Jami was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother [Precious] and godmother [Mami]. Jami was also a dedicated employee of Providence Baptist Church Child Development Center since 2002. She loved each kid who walked through the doors.

In addition to her parents, Jami was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Wade Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Sam Howell; children, Tommy Howell and Lainee Howell; granddaughter, Hendley Howell; sisters, Kathy Martin and Audra Laking (Don); goddaughter, Brooke Humphery; nieces, Ciera Sanasith, Briahna Preston, Brooke Chunn and Kristan Gleaton; along with a slew of great-nieces and nephews.

A service was held Dec. 3 at Providence Baptist Church West Campus. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.