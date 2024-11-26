Shop ‘Til You Drop

BY HEATHER LEDBETTER

LEE COUNTY — Nothing says the end of Thanksgiving like staying up all night to grab the best Black Friday doorbuster deals at your local retail store.

While Black Friday has been a staple of American holiday shopping since at least the 1950’s, the sales event now extends beyond one day of deals. These days, retail stores provide coupons and discounts the entire week of Thanksgiving, some, as early as late-October (also called Pre-Black Friday Sales). However, if you are someone who still enjoys the thrill of snagging a discounted TV at 5 a.m., here are a few Black Friday do’s and do not’s.

Do’s

Do research ahead of time. These days, there is no excuse to be oblivious about sales. Each retailer and brand name will have deals plastered to their website weeks in advance of Black Friday. Also, research what types of sales each store regularly offers — does that store offer the same discount, or a better one, at other times of the year?

Do stick to a budget. Decide what items you are aiming to buy, and stick to them. Allow yourself $50 for enticing doorbuster deals and impulse buys, but know your limits.

Do treat retail workers with kindness and respect. This one should be a no-brainer. However, year after year, retail workers tend to double as punching bags for irate shoppers who are trying to save a few dollars. There are even the occasional extreme stories of retail workers being trampled on and injured by shoppers. No amount of savings is worth being rude or inhumane to another person.

Do Not’s

Do not buy things you don’t need. This “do not” coincides with sticking to a budget, mentioned above. Using Black Friday as a way to stock up on unnecessary items is a good way to find yourself in credit card debt. Yes, the jeans are on sale, but do you need another pair?

Do not sit outside of a store for four hours just to save $20. Shopping on Black Friday requires the ability to know an item’s worth. Again, this “do not” coincides with doing diligent research. It is pointless to deprive yourself of sleep just to save a few dollars.

Shop Local

Lastly, do not forget about small, local businesses. Perhaps you don’t prefer to shop with a large retailer — perhaps you prefer local business wares. Luckily, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. Local businesses use this day as an opportunity to entice consumers to shop small. Some local businesses participate in both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, extending their deals for most of the weekend.

*A few of our local businesses participating in Small Business Saturday 2024 include:

Pet Supplies Plus – 1716 Opelika Road, Ste. 10, Auburn Bidding Kings Opelika – 2510 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika RTN Dog Training & Boarding – 123 E. Veterans Blvd., Auburn Remedy Me Spa – 1100 S. College St., Ste. 204, Auburn Studio 3:19 – 804 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika Behind the Glass – 168 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn Auburn Art – 102 N. College St., Auburn Taylor Made Designs – 120 S. 8th St.. Opelika The Fired Fox Art Studio – 207 S. 8th St., Ste. 120, Opelika Precious Cargo – 207 S. 8th St., Ste 110, Opelika O Town – 700 Second Ave., Opelika

*This list is not a complete list of all businesses participating in Small Business Saturday but is merely a representation.