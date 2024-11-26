Public Notices | Nov. 27, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction of the Opelika New Aquatics Facility at 1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika AL at for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Opelika,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Robins & Morton 400 Shades Creek Parkway Birmingham AL 35209

JLD Enterprises, LLC (Contractor)

Mailing:P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36830

(Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 11/7/24, 11/14/24, 11/21/24 & 11/27/24

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that River Region Sports Fields, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Construction of the Opelika High School Baseball Field Conversion to Artificial Turf at 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika AL 36801, at for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Opelika,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Krebs Engineering, INC,

312 Catoma St, Ste 100 Montgomery AL 36104, Architect, Engineer

River Region Sports Fields (Contractor)

PO Box 1524

Millbrook AL 36054

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 11/14/24, 11/21/24 & 11/27/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 12/05/2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 44

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 11/27 /2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY CHARLES DAWSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case no. 2024-631

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KITZI DAWSON, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 11/14/24, 11/21/24 & 11/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT EARL GREEN, DECEASED. CASE No. 2023-638

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Christine Green, as Executrix of the Estate of Robert Earl Green, deceased, on the 7th day of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Christine Green, Executrix Of the Estate of Robert Earl Green, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/05/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BERNICE HANSON, DECEASED

Case No. 2023-584

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Luther Steven Hanson and Jerry Haynes Jr. as Personal Representatives for the Estate of Bernice Hanson, deceased on November 14, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOT[CE IS HEREBY GlVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 14th day of November 2024.

Bill English, Probate Judge Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/5/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHIRLENE PARKER, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-629

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of SHIRLENE PARKER, are hereby granted to Bobby Ray Parker, Jr. on the 13th day of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bobby Ray Parker, Jr.

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/5/202

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit A11

Unit A57

Unit A101

Unit C58

Unit D43

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/27/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF RAYMOND WILLIAMS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 12th day of November, 2024.

CRAWFORD S. MELTON

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/5/24 —————————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS JEROME DUMAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-6 3 6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to LAKISHIA GUNN,

Personal Representative on the 13th day of November, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Lakishia Gunn

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/5/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN KAMINSKY, DECEAED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-580

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JAMES STEPHEN KAMINSKY. are hereby granted to Jessica Kaminsky on the 1st day of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all per on having claims against aid estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allotted by law or the same will be barred.

Jessica Kaminsky

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/05/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit C352

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/27/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

12/05/2024 at 10:00am

Unit 3157

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/27/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

I. S. a minor child (DOB: 10/18/2011), Case No. JU 2022-414.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: DeAnna Lea Spoon, mother of I. S.,who was born on 10/18/2011 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee and on the unknown father of I. S. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on September 14, 2022. DeAnna Lea Spoon and the unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2022-414.02 terminating the mother’s and unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK Hon. Harold S. Patrick

Attorney for Lee County DHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 741-0809

Legal Run 11/21/2024, 11/27/2024, 12/05/24 & 12/12/24

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF EDDIE W. RUDD, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 19th day of November, 2024.

LONNIE W. RUDD

TONY D. RUDD

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/05/24

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JOE HILDON FULLER, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 19th day of November, 2024.

ALICIA ANN TANT

Legal Run 11/21/24, 11/27/24 & 12/05/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al ) Thursday, 12/05/2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 439 Unit 448

Unit 443

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/27/2024

IN THE MATTER TO THE ESTATE OF WALLACE TURNBELL, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2024-614

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Walter S. Turnbull, on the 21st day of November, 2024 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Walter S. Turnbull, Executor

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLY B. ALLEN, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-632

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Cacelia Derane Allen, as Executrix of the Estate of Billy B. Allen, deceased, on the 21st day of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Cacelia Derane Allen, Executrix Of the Estate of Billy B. Allen, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF CARL N. ETTINGER IV, Deceased

CASE NO. 2024-591

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Amelia Blessing Ettinger as Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl N. Ettinger IV, deceased, on November 18, 2024, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amelia Blessing Ettinger, Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl N. Ettinger IV, deceased.

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24, 12/12/24

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Daktronics, Inc., has completed the Contract for the Improvements of Auburn High School Scoreboard and Videoboard Upgrades at Auburn, AL for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee, city of Auburn,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Harvest Engineering, LLC

216 S 8th Street, Suite 113

Opelika, AL 36801

(Business Address)

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/5/24 & 12/12/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

NINA FAYE DEKICH, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-659

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of November, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

STEVEN EUGENE DEKICH, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 11/27/24, 12/05/24 & 12/12/24

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of FREIDA HAYNES HATMAKER, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by LANEISA ANN MOORE on NOVEMBER 26, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 11/27/2024