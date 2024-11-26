Public library employee honored for 43 years of service

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

OPELIKA — Diane Kindred-Heard began her employment with the City of Opelika on Sept/ 7, 1987 as a library assistant and has been a steadfast presence at Opelika’s library ever since. After graduating from Opelika High School in 1976 and receiving her Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University in 1980, she began her career at Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library and Arts Center. She advanced to the position of Librarian I on April 70, 1987, and to Library Assistant Ill on March 27, 1999.

Kindred-Heard’s tenure has provided the Opelika Public Library with a wealth of institutional knowledge, greatly benefiting new staff and helping maintain continuity across generations. During her career, she witnessed and adapted to numerous advancements in library services, such as the transition from card catalogs to online catalog access and the advent of widespread access to the internet.

Throughout her time at Opelika Public Library, Kindred-Heard has shared her knowledge and expertise with colleagues, providing guidance and mentorship to those starting their careers in the library field. Her commitment to serving the community has been a testament to her professionalism and care for Opelika Public Library, ensuring that patrons have access to the resources they need.

Diane’s steadfast presence as one of the City of Opelika’s longest serving employees has provided a reliable foundation for the library’s operations. Diane has served Opelika Public Library with unwavering dedication for 43 years, contributing to the institution’s long-standing commitment to service excellence and community enrichment. Diane will retire on Dec. 7, 2024.

The city of Opelika and Opelika Public Library said they congratulate Kindred­-Heard on her retirement and express appreciation and gratitude for her 43 years of service to the community and wish her the very best as she begins a new chapter in her life.