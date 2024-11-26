Legislators applaud local RC&D Council contributions

CONTRIBUTED BY THE MID-SOUTH RC&D COUNCIL

Pictured above are Mid-South RC&D Council Executive Director Pam Hughes, Sen. Randy Price, Rep. Debbie Wood and Beulah High School Teacher Clint Cobb and Beulah High School students using the new equipment made possible by RC&D’s grant.

LEE COUNTY — The Mid-South RC&D Council recently awarded more than $62,000 in grant funding to support community improvements in Lee County. State Sens. Jay Hovey and Randy Price joined Congress members Jeremy Gray, Joe Lovvorn and Debbie Wood at ceremonies to celebrate these projects.

“Each and every year, going to projects in Lee County allows me to see how much everyone prioritizes the area,” Gray. “Then, at the end of the year, we get to travel through our legislative districts and see the fruit of our labor.”

Volunteer fire departments made up 37.5% of the FY 2024 grantees. After talking about a second station for 20 years, the Farmville VFD was able to build one in Waverly. The station is completely functional and used to help respond to calls in the northwest portion of Lee County. Beauregard VFD received extrication equipment, and the Southwest Lee County Fire Protection Authority received new sets of turnout gear and hazardous atmosphere equipment.

“We were able to make some significant upgrades to our extrication equipment,” said Mike Holden, Beauregard Fire Chief. “With this grant, we were able to buy air-powered lifting bags. They lift several feet high and allow us to lift heavy debris and vehicles. We also got cribbing blocks that secure objects after being lifted in the air. It’s almost an essential add-on to our hydraulic tools. They make it a whole lot easier and safer to work.”

Other general projects funded include construction of a new community pavilion proposed by the Burrell Chapel Community Center Inc. and renovation of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneur Resource & Training Center. Also, the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama, a nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was able to install a sensory room in their facilities.

“We have several friends that struggle with noise,” said Samantha Anders, the Exceptional Program’s director of promotions. “We’ve tried to put some noise buffering things around, but, being concrete floors, it is a challenge. Now, we have some friends come into here, find a quiet spot and rest.”

“I’m thankful to The Foundation for what they do,” said Hovey. “It’s a neat organization that has worked its way into the fabric of the community.”

Beauregard Elementary School received funding to beautify the playground for special needs children. Beulah High School’s FFA Program gained a sawmill, log splitter, and utility trailer. Now, students can learn how to operate this equipment first-hand. They have even begun a community Wood Bank.

“Having the new equipment makes things a lot easier. You don’t have to buy as many materials, and we can also supply the community with firewood free of charge,” said Justin Owsley, a senior at Beulah High School.