As cold weather arrives, remember ‘comfort matters’

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM
AUBURN — “Where comfort matters.” That is the motto of Economy Air Heating & AC, a local HVAC service provider in Lee County.
Carter Pitts, owner and founder of Economy Air said he has had an interest in the heating and air conditioning service industry since his childhood.
“My dad told me to learn a trade, so I went to Southern Union and checked out what programs they offered,” Pitts said. “When it came to their HVAC program, I knew it was a good fit for me because I wanted to learn about everything.” He was only 20 years old when he received his state license. Pitts said that people tried to discourage him when he first opened, so he was determined to work hard at the business and prove them wrong.
“I want to set the bar for the younger guys coming up after me in order to encourage them to start their own business,” Pitts said. “I had to overcome some adversity but it has been worth it.”
Economy Air has been servicing Lee County and the surrounding areas since early 2011. The company services both residential and light commercial equipment and components as well as replacing and installing new equipment. It also offers preventative maintenance services and service plans. Some of the benefits of service plans include preferred pricing on critical services and repairs, semi-annual tune-ups in the spring and fall, priority service for plan customers and 24-hour emergency services.
There are five maintenance tips that Economy Air recommends.
- Change the filters on a regular basis.
- Have the units inspected on a seasonal basis.
- Keep the area around the outdoor units well maintained and clean.
- Have the ductwork inspected for leaks on an annual basis.
- Install and use a programmable thermostat to help reduce energy consumption.
The company prides itself on great customer service whether the customer is building a new home or needing to replace an old unit. Company goals include striving to be better tomorrow than yesterday, build up the community and improve indoor air quality within every home.
Pitts said he wants to always do what is best for the customers.
“We will go above and beyond to make sure our customers are taken care of, and as a team, we look out for our customers, and we work together to determine the best outcome,” he said. “We are all hands-on. We take pride in every job we do not just as a company, but as individuals. We will always listen to our customer’s concerns, and what they are wanting to achieve and provide them with the best options for the long-term.”
Economy Air offers other services such as home inspections and highly recommends anyone that is looking to purchase a home to have an inspection of the HVAC system completed prior to closing. It also offers air purification and dehumidification products from Aprilaire and can also install tankless water heaters.
Pitts said he enjoys working with people in the community and that is one of his favorite things about the job.
“My favorite thing about being a member of Economy Air Heating & AC is the customers — new and returning; each family is unique, and it is a privilege to learn about them. I am dedicated to my family, my customers and I love giving back to the community.”
Economy Air specializes in indoor air quality, offering advanced systems that go beyond basic industry standards.
To schedule service or a home inspection email Contacteconomyair@gmail.com or call (334) 524-5328. Visit Economy’s website www.EconomyAirAuburn.com or its Facebook page www.facebook.com/ EconomyAirHeatingAC. The office is located at 300 N. Dean Road, Suite 5 in Auburn.