As cold weather arrives, remember ‘comfort matters’

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN — “Where comfort matters.” That is the motto of Economy Air Heating & AC, a local HVAC service provider in Lee County.

Carter Pitts, owner and founder of Economy Air said he has had an interest in the heating and air conditioning service industry since his childhood.

“My dad told me to learn a trade, so I went to Southern Union and checked out what programs they offered,” Pitts said. “When it came to their HVAC program, I knew it was a good fit for me because I wanted to learn about everything.” He was only 20 years old when he received his state license. Pitts said that people tried to discourage him when he first opened, so he was determined to work hard at the business and prove them wrong.

“I want to set the bar for the younger guys coming up after me in order to encourage them to start their own business,” Pitts said. “I had to overcome some adversity but it has been worth it.”

Economy Air has been servicing Lee County and the surrounding areas since early 2011. The company services both residential and light commercial equipment and components as well as replacing and installing new equipment. It also offers preventative maintenance services and service plans. Some of the benefits of service plans include preferred pricing on critical services and repairs, semi-annual tune-ups in the spring and fall, priority service for plan customers and 24-hour emergency services.

