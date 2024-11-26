A-O Habitat for Humanity dedicates 77th home

BY STEVEN STIEFEL FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Lamb family received the keys to their new home on Bedell Avenue in Auburn last week during a ceremony marking the 77th local dedication for Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat Executive Director Mark Grantham welcomed volunteers, community partners, and donors, including Stone Martin Builders, the city of Auburn and Walmart.

Founded in 1989, Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity has partnered with local families to build affordable homes. Since then, the organization has helped 78 families in Lee County achieve homeownership. Habitat’s model requires each homeowner to contribute 500 hours of “sweat equity” to the construction of their home and others, which reduces costs and fosters pride in ownership.

The Family Selection Committee chooses homeowners based on need, willingness to participate and ability to repay the loan.

“This is a beautiful picture of our community,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “It’s a testament to what happens when people come together to help families who are willing to work for a better life.”

Anders also praised Stone Martin Builders, noting the company’s resilience after a devastating fire at their headquarters.

“This hasn’t been an easy year for them, but they’ve still made time to help the Lamb family,” he said. “It’s a reflection of their priorities and faith. To come out here and actively provide for this house for the Lamb family. All of this is just evidence of God’s blessings. We’re so proud this family has a house that you’ve worked on. What an awesome irony that is to have Thanksgiving in a new home.”

Grantham, who thanked Stone Martin Builders for their years of support, highlighted the company’s recent recognition with the 2024 National Housing Quality Award.

“They’ve built hundreds of homes in Auburn and across the state. To have them here today, finishing this home in under three months despite the challenges, is a blessing,” he said.

John Jones, past president of Habitat, presented the Lamb family with housewarming gifts, and Dan Hatcher, a Habitat board member, gave them a Bible. Bishop Nolan T. Torbert of True Deliverance Holiness Church led a prayer for the family.

Dennis Fussell Jr., a general contractor with Builders First, was also honored posthumously for his contributions to the project.

Paul Willis, director of purchasing at Stone Martin Builders, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be involved.

“Our community is our family,” he said. “Together, we can make homeownership possible for families who need it most. We’re allowed to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Thank you to all those who helped get it off the ground. Also, I want to thank our leadership team and the contribution of our trade partners who came alongside us. ”

The ceremony also acknowledged Habitat’s ongoing efforts, with volunteers from across the state helping to build homes and fund projects. Willis noted that the organization is currently working on another Habitat home in collaboration with its partners.

The Habitat Board also recognized representatives of Valley Bank, who are community partners for the project grants.

Habitat for Humanity’s work extends beyond Auburn, with the organization improving housing for 29 million families worldwide.