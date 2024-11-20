Southern Christian Patriots vie for 8-man championship, end season as Division 2 runners-up

BY JASON SCOTT

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — As a historic regular season for the home-schooled Southern Christian Patriots ended, another door opened up. The NFHA informed Coach Jason Scott and the boys of SCA that they had qualified to compete for the Division 2 8-man National Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The Pats showed up big in Game One, defeating the Coastal Hurricanes from Pembroke, Georgia, by a score of 34-0.

A scoop and score by Robbie Phinney, a blocked punt by Eliot French that was scooped up by Jedd Scott for a score, receivers getting flipped into the air by bone-crushing defense of the Scott twins and Elijah Bailey and also sack after sack by the Pats defensive line were just a few of the highlights of game one. Winning this game meant the Patriots would advance to the Championship game on Nov. 16.

In that game, the Patriots squared off with River Oaks School from Monroe, Louisiana. With two Division One commits, the Mustangs of ROS were a force to be reckoned with.

The final score of the NFHA 8-man National Championship game was 47-21, with the Patriots coming up short and having to settle for runner up.

Jedd Scott scored on a pass from Bailey, who ran one in himself, and Jagger Scott rounded out the scoring for SCA. Aiden Hahn also had a big night with an interception.

The Patriots received accolades with four of their own selected as an All Americans by the Peach State Gridiron All American Bowl, including Eliot French, Jedd Scott, Jagger Scott and Elijah Bailey.

Jagger Scott also received All American honors by the Gatlinburg All American Bowl at Rocky Top Sports.